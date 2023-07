Worldwide

BRUSSELS – An amendment for the “immediate release of the mayor of Himare, Fredi Beleri” and for the “protection of the properties of the Greek minority,” is submitted by the European People’s Party in the Report on Albania’s EU accession process, which is expected to be voted on at the European Parliament Plenary Assembly on Tuesday, July 11.

According to the announcement, the EPP, “with the total support of the MEPs of New Democracy and the assistance of the president of the EPP’s parliamentary group, Manfred Weber and the coordinator in the Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael Galler, unanimously adopted the proposal of New Democracy’s MEP Manolis Kefalogiannis for the immediate release of the elected mayor of Himare, Fredi Beleri, and the protection of the properties of the Greek minority.”