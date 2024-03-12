x

DAILY BRIEFING

Epirotes Society of Philadelphia ‘Omonia’ Held Its 16th Annual ‘Tsipourovradia’

March 12, 2024
By The National Herald
Tsipourovradia 2024 DSC_0186
The Epirotes Society of Philadelphia ‘Omonia’ held its 16th Annual ‘Tsipourovradia’ celebration at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Upper Darby on March 9. Photo: Steve Lambrou

UPPER DARBY, PA – The Epirotes Society of Philadelphia ‘Omonia’ held its 16th Annual ‘Tsipourovradia’ celebration at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Upper Darby on March 9, transporting everyone to Epirus. A very large crowd turned out for the beloved event, underscoring the vibrant spirit of the community.

The evening was an enchanting journey into the heart of Greek culture, with dancing, tsipouro and meze painting the night with lively hues. With live music by Lazaros Paraskevas and Giorgos Bezanis on clarinet, the event was an unforgettable experience for the Delaware valley area Greek community.

The Epirotes Society of Philadelphia ‘Omonia’ held its 16th Annual ‘Tsipourovradia’ celebration at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Upper Darby on March 9. Photo: Steve Lambrou

Apart from the cultural events, the Epirotes Society demonstrated its commitment to supporting education by awarding a scholarship to a deserving student. The charitable efforts presented during the event continue to have a positive impact on both the local community and Greece in general.

The successful collaboration and enthusiastic participation reflected the unity and dedication of all involved, making the 16th annual ‘Tsipourovradia’ a true celebration of Greek heritage and community spirit.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

