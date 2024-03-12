The Epirotes Society of Philadelphia ‘Omonia’ held its 16th Annual ‘Tsipourovradia’ celebration at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Upper Darby on March 9. Photo: Steve Lambrou
UPPER DARBY, PA – The Epirotes Society of Philadelphia ‘Omonia’ held its 16th Annual ‘Tsipourovradia’ celebration at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Upper Darby on March 9, transporting everyone to Epirus. A very large crowd turned out for the beloved event, underscoring the vibrant spirit of the community.
The evening was an enchanting journey into the heart of Greek culture, with dancing, tsipouro and meze painting the night with lively hues. With live music by Lazaros Paraskevas and Giorgos Bezanis on clarinet, the event was an unforgettable experience for the Delaware valley area Greek community.
Apart from the cultural events, the Epirotes Society demonstrated its commitment to supporting education by awarding a scholarship to a deserving student. The charitable efforts presented during the event continue to have a positive impact on both the local community and Greece in general.
The successful collaboration and enthusiastic participation reflected the unity and dedication of all involved, making the 16th annual ‘Tsipourovradia’ a true celebration of Greek heritage and community spirit.
WEST NYACK, NY – The Empire State is alive and well! On March 3, the Daughters of Penelope (DOP) Grand Lodge with Grand Governor Marianne Boutsioulis and the District 6 Lodge with Governor Lainie Damaskos-Christou, Lt.
WEST NYACK, NY – The Empire State is alive and well! On March 3, the Daughters of Penelope (DOP) Grand Lodge with Grand Governor Marianne Boutsioulis and the District 6 Lodge with Governor Lainie Damaskos-Christou, Lt.
BROOKLYN – The honoree at the Scholarship Awards Gala of the Cretan Sisterhood of New York at Sirico’s Caterers on Saturday, March 9 in Brooklyn, NY was its first president, Alexia Markakis, but she and all the guests expressed great pride in all the scholarship recipients.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In