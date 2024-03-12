United States

The Epirotes Society of Philadelphia ‘Omonia’ held its 16th Annual ‘Tsipourovradia’ celebration at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Upper Darby on March 9. Photo: Steve Lambrou

UPPER DARBY, PA – The Epirotes Society of Philadelphia ‘Omonia’ held its 16th Annual ‘Tsipourovradia’ celebration at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Upper Darby on March 9, transporting everyone to Epirus. A very large crowd turned out for the beloved event, underscoring the vibrant spirit of the community.

The evening was an enchanting journey into the heart of Greek culture, with dancing, tsipouro and meze painting the night with lively hues. With live music by Lazaros Paraskevas and Giorgos Bezanis on clarinet, the event was an unforgettable experience for the Delaware valley area Greek community.

Apart from the cultural events, the Epirotes Society demonstrated its commitment to supporting education by awarding a scholarship to a deserving student. The charitable efforts presented during the event continue to have a positive impact on both the local community and Greece in general.

The successful collaboration and enthusiastic participation reflected the unity and dedication of all involved, making the 16th annual ‘Tsipourovradia’ a true celebration of Greek heritage and community spirit.