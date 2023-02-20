x

February 20, 2023

Epirotes Society of Philadelphia ‘Omonia’ 15th Annual Tsipouro Night (Photos)

February 20, 2023
By The National Herald
Epirotes Society 15th Tsipouro Night DSC_5677
The Epirotes Society of Philadelphia ‘Omonia’ held their 15th annual Tsipouro Night at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church hall in Upper Darby on February 18. Photo: Steve Lambrou

UPPER DARBY, PA – The Epirotes Society of Philadelphia ‘Omonia’ held their 15th annual Tsipouro Night at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church hall in Upper Darby on February 18. The festive celebration featured live music and dancing with singer Lazaros Paraskevas and the clarinets of George Bezanis and George Manioudakis. More than 450 people attended and enjoyed the plentiful tsipouro and the mezes with the traditional Epirotan pies that brought the Epirotes closer to their homeland. This was followed by the serving of traditional patsas with the attendees forming a huge line waiting to taste it.

A portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to charity as the Epirotes Society was founded with philanthropy as its mission. The Society also provides scholarships to children of its members. The evening ended with the traditional ‘piperi’ dance and everyone looking forward to next year’s Tsipouro Night.

Among those present were Panepirotic Federation of America President John Katsimbaris, Vice President George Nanis from Worcester, MA, and General Secretary Aleka Kaloudelis from Washington, DC.

 

Left to right: Kostas Kranaris, Stathis Karadonis, Philipas Nikolaidis, John Katsimbaris, George Horiates, Kostas Angelis, and George Nanis. Photo: Steve Lambrou
George Manioudakis, Lazaros Paraskevas, and George Bezanis performing at the Epirotes Society of Philadelphia ‘Omonia’ 15th Annual Tsipouro Night. Photo: Steve Lambrou
The youth of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Upper Darby, PA, performing a traditional Epirotic dance. Photo: Steve Lambrou
Left to right: Scholarship recipients Konstantina Economou and Harry Angelis, Epirotes Society of Philadelphia President Chris Angelis, Vice President Kostas Zitros, and Panepirotic Federation of America President John Katsimbaris. Photo: Steve Lambrou
The traditional patsas was served later in the evening at the Epirotes Society of Philadelphia ‘Omonia’ 15th Annual Tsipouro Night. Photo: Steve Lambrou
Kostas Kravaris, Philipas Nikolaidis, Stathis Karadonis, George Horiates, and George Manioudakis at the Epirotes Society of Philadelphia ‘Omonia’ 15th Annual Tsipouro Night. Photo: Steve Lambrou

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald's Educator of the Year.

