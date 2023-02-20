Epirotes Society of Philadelphia ‘Omonia’ 15th Annual Tsipouro Night (Photos)

Events

UPPER DARBY, PA – The Epirotes Society of Philadelphia ‘Omonia’ held their 15th annual Tsipouro Night at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church hall in Upper Darby on February 18. The festive celebration featured live music and dancing with singer Lazaros Paraskevas and the clarinets of George Bezanis and George Manioudakis. More than 450 people attended and enjoyed the plentiful tsipouro and the mezes with the traditional Epirotan pies that brought the Epirotes closer to their homeland. This was followed by the serving of traditional patsas with the attendees forming a huge line waiting to taste it.

A portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to charity as the Epirotes Society was founded with philanthropy as its mission. The Society also provides scholarships to children of its members. The evening ended with the traditional ‘piperi’ dance and everyone looking forward to next year’s Tsipouro Night.

Among those present were Panepirotic Federation of America President John Katsimbaris, Vice President George Nanis from Worcester, MA, and General Secretary Aleka Kaloudelis from Washington, DC.