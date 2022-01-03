Epiphany and Tarpon Springs – Chania Sister Cities Events Schedule

FILE- Epiphany at Spring Bayou in Tarpon Springs, FL, 2019. (Photo: Tailyr Irvine/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
TARPON SPRINGS, FL – The schedule of events for the Epiphany celebration, January 5-8, and the Tarpon Springs- Chania, Crete, Greece Sister Cities program of events January 4-9 was released on January 3. It should be noted that the AHEPA Epiphany Open House at the the AHEPA 489 Apartments which was scheduled for January 5 has been canceled due to the health and safety concerns for the seniors living there. AHEPA Chapter 489 Executive Board President Demetrios “Jimmy” Makris shared the information via email. For more information on all Tarpon Springs events, contact Tarpon Springs Epiphany Chair John Lelekis, 727-282-8292.
The following events are on the schedule:
Wednesday, January 5, 5:30 PM Cocktails: Epiphany Banquet at the the Spanos/Pappas Community Hall in Tarpon Springs, $100/person.
Thursday, January 6, 7 AM: AHEPA Epiphany Breakfast at the Tarpon AHEPA house.
Epiphany Day, 8 AM: Orthros/Matins; 9 AM: Divine Liturgy at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Tarpon Springs
Around Noon: Epiphany Procession to the Bayou after Church Services St. Nicholas Cathedral in Tarpon Springs. No Glendi afterwards.
Friday, January 7th: St. John’s Day at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Tampa. Luncheon to follow Liturgy.
Friday, January 7, 6:30 PM: AHEPA Meet & Greet at the Tarpon AHEPA house (Hors d’oeuvres)
Saturday, January 8, 8:30 AM Shotgun Start: Epiphany Golf Tournament at Innisbrook Golf Resort. Sold-out. At 1 PM: Epiphany Post Golf Lunch to follow at the Tarpon AHEPA house.
Saturday, January 8, 6:30 PM Cocktails: Epiphany Ball at the Spanos/Pappas Community Hall in Tarpon Springs, $50/person.
The Tarpon Springs – Chania Sister Cities Events Schedule:
Tuesday, January 4: Chania delegation arrives in Tampa, Pancretan Association of America President (PAA) James Boutzoukas to host private dinner for delegation (By Invitation Only).
Wednesday, January 5, 9 AM: Sister Cities Committee, Delegation and BOC Breakfast at Rodie’s, 11 AM Trolley pick up at City Hall for tour of Downtown and Sponge Docks, 12:45 PM Tour of Sponge Exchange and refreshments, 1 PM Blessing of the Fleet- Sponge Docks, 6 PM AHEPA Banquet (tickets provided by PAA James Boutzoukas for delegation).
Thursday, January 6: Epiphany Celebration 8 AM-2 PM, 12:30 PM Lunch (after Cross Dive) Honored Guests of the Church at Spanos- Pappas Community Center, 6 PM Emmanuel Velivasakis/ Venizelos Foundation to host dinner for delegation (location TBD)
Friday, January 7, 12:30 PM Luncheon hosted by Kokolakis Family at Bon Appetit Restaurant, 148 Marina Plaza in Dunedin, 5 PM Twinning Ceremony at City Hall and Venizelos Presentation
Saturday, January 8, 6:30 PM Epiphany Ball at St. Nicholas Community Center (tickets provided by City for delegation)
Sunday, January 9, 6 PM, Farewell Glendi hosted by KPHTH local Chapter (location TBD).
