Epaminondas Deligeorgis was a lawyer, journalist and politician, who served six times as Greek premier from 1865-1877. The youngest ever Greek premier to take office at the age of 36.

He was born in Tripoli on January 10, 1829. His father Mitros Deligeorgis (1775-1860), originally from Messolonghi, was one of the influential fighters during the Greek war of Independence. Spending his youth in Tripoli and Messolonghi, Epaminondas settled in 1841 with his family in Athens. Studying law at the University of Athens, he was awarded an honorary degree from its law school in 1850.

Deligeorgis worked as a journalist for a short time as the chief editor of the newspaper ‘Ethniki’ and later was elected to parliament representing Messolonghi in 1859. He published an article in ‘Mellon tis Patrida’ criticizing King Othon for his unconstitutional interventions which made him unpopular with the palace. In 1861, he lost his parliamentary seat.

A failed assassination on Queen Amalia in 1861 resulted in the arrest of Deligeorgis, who was exiled to Kythnos. A revolt occurred in Nafplion in February 1862 during which the revolutionists unsuccessfully attempted to free Deligeorgis, who was then transferred to Mykonos. In April 1862 he was amnestied and released. He issued a proclamation known as the ‘Resolution of the Nation’ which eventually led to the overthrow of Othon.

As representative of Messolonghi from 1862-65, Deligeorgis participated in the choosing of a new king and voted for a new constitution that would establish a constitutional monarchy. In 1863, he founded the National Committee, a political faction that supported the development of parliamentarism and the modernization of the country, economic development, and reforms in administration and the army.

When King George I arrived in Greece, he faced four political ‘parties’, one of which was led by Deligeorgis. The latter had “support among young officers and students with western liberal ideas” and he was also considered a fine orator. On May 28, 1865 Koummoundouros lost the election but Deligeorgis switched sides, which enabled Koummoundouros to remain in office until the end of October. The latter lost office over a tax bill.

Then the King asked Voulgaris and Deligeorgis to form a government, but both declined because of the presence of Count Sponneck, a foreign advisor to George I, who had promised that Sponneck would leave in the spring of 1866. A ministerial crisis ensued with demonstrations in Athens on November 13, 1865 against George I and Sponneck. Voulgaris formed a government and immediately demanded the departure of Sponneck from Greece, but he stayed in office for only two days. Afterwards, Deligeorgis and Voulgaris reconciled their differences, which made it difficult for Koummoundouros to form government. Then Deligeorgis formed a government with the support of Voulgaris which barely lasted two weeks. After that, Voulgaris and Koummoundouros formed a coalition government under Benizelos Roufos “without ministerial portfolios.”

Upon his return from Paris, Kalergis immediately approached Deligeorgis, Voulgaris, and Koummoundouros to form a coalition government and to prepare for war. Kalergis claimed that he had the support of King Victor Emanuel (Italy) and Napoleon III (France). George I was denounced by Kalergis, who claimed that the former was subservient to Britain and France. The King insisted that Kalergis stop interfering regarding who he wanted to be foreign minister – Kalergis never became foreign minister. Again, the King called upon Deligeorgis, Voulgaris, and Koummoundouros to establish a coalition government. Initially Voulgaris declined, whereas the negotiations between the other two broke down. On June 21, 1866 Voulgaris became premier with Deligeorgis serving as foreign minister. It was worth noting that Deligeorgis opposed the ‘Great Idea’ (Megali Idea) and preferred to improve the condition of the Greeks of Asia Minor, Macedonia, Thrace, Epirus via the democratization of the Ottoman Empire.

Between 1872-74, Deligeorgis had been in office for 19 months and during this period he attempted “to balance the budget by reducing expenditures on the foreign ministry, the navy, and the army.” Moreover, he tried to stop brigandage and created opportunities “for the growing commercial and professional classes” in the civil service. Deligeorgis’ attempts to stamp out political corruption was not liked by the opposition parties, as a result, Deligeorgis lost his majority and resigned.

This led to another ministerial crisis with Voulgaris and Deligeorgis failing to form a coalition. In April 1874, Koummoundouros demanded control of domestic and foreign policy, which the King rejected. He considered Deligeorgis’ foreign relations with Turkey to be unreliable. Good relations with Russia were considered unfavorable, since the latter promoted Pan-Slavism and sympathized with fellow-slav Bulgars regarding the establishment of the Exarchate in 1870. The King dissolved the chamber and kept Voulgaris in office, who won the election of July 5, 1874.

The Eastern Crisis of 1875-78 saw Greece remaining neutral and leaving the Russians and Turks to fight it out in the Balkans. Deligeorgis was premier of two short-lived governments: from November 26-December 1, 1876 and February 26-May 19, 1877. On March 10, 1877, the Times of London reported that Deligeorgis addressed the Chamber outlining Greece’s perilous financial situation. He was not opposed to military preparations but the focus was on balancing the budget. Proposed changes to the law of ministerial responsibility were also proposed. A resolution expressing confidence in the ministry was narrowly passed in the chamber by 75 votes for the government and 72 for the opposition.

Deligeorgis’ policy of neutrality in the Russo-Turkish war 1877-78 annoyed the people who stoned the houses of Trikoupis, Zaimis, Koummoundouros, Deliyannis, and Deligeorgis and forced the latter to resign. Deligeorgis disagreed with public opinion which largely supported Russia fighting the Ottoman Empire. The neutral politicians were afraid of Russian designs for the creation of a large Bulgarian entity which would threaten Greek interests in the Balkans.

Deligeorgis died in Athens on May 14, 1879 in Athens at age 50 with a state funeral held where he was buried in the First Cemetery of Athens. His death was considered a national disaster and he was sincerely mourned by his political opponents as well. Deligeorgis was a man of liberal principles, and was considered a good, virtuous, and powerful politician.

After his death, his brother Leonidas Deligeorgis (1839-1928) published his speeches in one volume (‘Political Speeches, 1863-1877’, 1880) and as part of his archive (‘Political Diaries. Political Notes. Political Letters’, 1896).

In conclusion, Deligeorgis was a patriotic politician who proudly served his country as premier. He tried to reform parliament, tackle corruption, balance the national budget and avoid foreign adventures.