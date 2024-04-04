EOKA Liberation Struggle 1955-1959 Commemorated in Fairview, New Jersey

Events

FAIRVIEW, NJ – The Greek Cypriots of New Jersey (GCNJ) under the auspices of the Federation of Cypriot American Organizations (FCAO) and the Consulate General of the Republic of Cyprus in New York held a Memorial Service commemorating the 69th anniversary of the EOKA Liberation Struggle 1955-1959 from British Colonial Rule. The event was held at the Church of the Ascension in Fairview, NJ, and was presided over by Fr. Christos L. Pappas, Protopresbyter. A moving tribute in the church began with the well-known Cypriot singer Alexia who sang the National Anthem. The school youth members of the Ascension Church marched in dressed in traditional Greek and Cypriot costume, holding the Greek, Cypriot, and American flags.

Among those present were GCNJ President Despina Axiotakis, Consul General of the Republic of Cyprus in New York Michalis Firillas, AHEPA Supreme President Savas Tsivicos, GCNJ Vice President Minas Antoniou, Greek School Principal Demosthenes Triantafyllou, Community leaders Andreas Comodromos, Peter Kakoyannis and Stathis Zambas, and many others.

GCNJ President Despina Axiotakis gave the welcoming remarks, thanking Fr. Pappas for the beautiful tribute to our fallen heroes and thanking all for attending. She also extended thanks to the GCNJ Board, including Stelios Socratous, and the Philoptochos for all their help. Axiotakis shared a brief history of the EOKA struggle which began April 1, 1955 and ended in 1959. This conflict significantly impacted the island’s political landscape and both men and women and their sacrifices contributed to the broader fight for Cypriot Independence and national identity. In August 1960, following the London and Zurich agreements, Cyprus finally gained independence and became a republic only to be brutally invaded and occupied on July 20, 1974 by Turkey which resulted in over 160,000 people removed from their home, becoming refugees in their own homeland. Axiotakis noted that many of her dear friends lost their homes and many lost their lives and never returned to their ancestral homes. “They have all become strangers in their own homeland,” she said. “We must continue and NEVER FORGET! Zito I Ellas, Zito I Kypros, God bless America.”

AHEPA Supreme President Savas Tsivicos thanked Axiotakis and the Greek Cypriots of New Jersey for holding the Memorial Service honoring the EOKA Freedom Fighters. He highlighted the heroic struggle and the EOKA ideals which are so relevant today while also noting that this July marks the 50th anniversary of the illegal invasion and continuing occupation of Cyprus. Tsivicos stated that the heroes of EOKA, like Grigoris Afxentiou and Evagoras Palikarides, who were young men should never be forgotten. Many fighters died, hanged in the British prisons and were buried in the “Imprisoned Graves.” The British refused to give the bodies of these Greek heroes to their families, fearing popular demonstrations during the funerals.

Tsivicos noted that we cannot and should not ever forget the Freedom Fighters who gave their lives for their country’s freedom. He also reminded everyone of Turkey’s invasion and occupation of our beloved Cyprus. “We must stay united and continue our fight together,” he said, also mentioned the upcoming Greek Independence Day Parade on Sunday, April 14 since the theme of the parades this year is the grim 50th anniversary.

Consul General of Cyprus Michalis Firillas in his remarks thanked Axiotakis, Tsivicos, and Andreas Comodromos for continuing the fight. Consul General Firillas stated that we are here to commemorate many dates on which we remember the EOKA struggle. It is important to note that the fight was based on the young people’s struggle. Even though their families were instrumental in the fight, it was the young people who stepped up with demonstrations and the uprising. Over 300 young people gave their lives for freedom. Their main weapon was their heart for freedom for Greece and Cyprus and to be united with Greece. Firillas spoke about the National Anthem and the meaning behind the words about freedom that so many gave their life for. He reminded all that we need to continue the fight for the rights of the Cypriot people to return to their homes. Firillas thanked everyone for attending and stated that he is looking forward to seeing everyone at the Greek Independence Parade on Sunday, April 14.