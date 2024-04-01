EOKA Liberation Struggle 1955-1959 Commemorated in Brookville, NY

Events

The Federation of Cypriot American Organizations in collaboration with the International Coordinating Committee Justice for Cyprus – PSEKA, the Consulate General of the Republic of Cyprus in New York, on March 30 at Holy Resurrection in Brookville, NY, presented the commemoration of the 69th anniversary of the EOKA Liberation Struggle 1955-1959 from British Colonial Rule. Photo: Popi Mihalatos / Facebook

BROOKVILLE, NY – The Federation of Cypriot American Organizations (FCAO) in collaboration with the International Coordinating Committee Justice for Cyprus – PSEKA, the Consulate General of the Republic of Cyprus in New York, present the cultural event ‘Eroon Doxa kai Timi’ (‘Heroes Glory and Honor’) commemorating the 69th anniversary of the EOKA Liberation Struggle 1955-1959 from British Colonial Rule. The event featured music, narration, and poetry performed by Sounds of Cyprus, the Holy Resurrection Greek School and youth members of the Cypriot-American community on March 30, 5:30 PM at Holy Resurrection Greek Orthodox Church’s Fellowship Hall in Brookville, NY.

The commemoration began with a memorial service for the heroes of the EOKA struggle held in the church presided over by His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America assisted by the community’s presiding priest Fr. Panteleimon Papadopoulos, Archdeacon Dionysios Papiris and Deacon Jeremiah Mandoras.

The commemoration continued in the community hall and included a photo exhibit organized with the support of the Cyprus Press and Information Office.

Among those present were Deputy Permanent Representative of Greece to the United Nations Ambassador Ioannis Stamatekos, Consul General of Greece in New York Ambassador Dinos Konstantinou and Consul General of the Republic of Cyprus in New York Michalis Firillas, AHEPA Supreme President Savas Tsivicos, FCAO President Kyriacos Papastylianou, PSEKA and Pancyprian Association President Philip Christopher, Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Maria Pappas, and EOKA veteran Andreas Karacostas.

Andreas Christou served as MC for the event which included remarks by the Consuls General Konstantinou and Firillas, Papastylianou, Christopher, and His Eminence. Each speaker highlighted the heroic struggle and the EOKA ideals which are even more relevant today while also noting the grim 50th anniversary of the illegal invasion and continuing occupation of Cyprus.

The upcoming Greek Independence parades in Boston, Philadelphia, and Chicago on Sunday, April 7, and in New York on Sunday, April 14, were also mentioned since the theme of the parades this year is the grim 50th anniversary.

The documentary ‘Ton Athanaton’ (‘The Immortals’), produced by the Federation, was also screened at the event which continued with the artistic program. Stirring poems were recited by the Holy Resurrection Greek School and youth members of the Cypriot-American community and music was performed movingly by the Sounds of Cyprus group.