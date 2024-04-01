EOKA Liberation Struggle 1955-1959 Commemorated in Brookville, NY

The Federation of Cypriot American Organizations in collaboration with the International Coordinating Committee Justice for Cyprus – PSEKA, the Consulate General of the Republic of Cyprus in New York, on March 30 at Holy Resurrection in Brookville, NY, presented the commemoration of the 69th anniversary of the EOKA Liberation Struggle 1955-1959 from British Colonial Rule. Photo: Popi Mihalatos / Facebook
BROOKVILLE, NY – The Federation of Cypriot American Organizations (FCAO) in collaboration with the International Coordinating Committee Justice for Cyprus – PSEKA, the Consulate General of the Republic of Cyprus in New York, present the cultural event ‘Eroon Doxa kai Timi’ (‘Heroes Glory and Honor’) commemorating the 69th anniversary of the EOKA Liberation Struggle 1955-1959 from British Colonial Rule. The event featured music, narration, and poetry performed by Sounds of Cyprus, the Holy Resurrection Greek School and youth members of the Cypriot-American community on March 30, 5:30 PM at Holy Resurrection Greek Orthodox Church’s Fellowship Hall in Brookville, NY.
The commemoration began with a memorial service for the heroes of the EOKA struggle held in the church presided over by His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America assisted by the community’s presiding priest Fr. Panteleimon Papadopoulos, Archdeacon Dionysios Papiris and Deacon Jeremiah Mandoras.
The commemoration continued in the community hall and included a photo exhibit organized with the support of the Cyprus Press and Information Office.
Among those present were Deputy Permanent Representative of Greece to the United Nations Ambassador Ioannis Stamatekos, Consul General of Greece in New York Ambassador Dinos Konstantinou and Consul General of the Republic of Cyprus in New York Michalis Firillas, AHEPA Supreme President Savas Tsivicos, FCAO President Kyriacos Papastylianou, PSEKA and Pancyprian Association President Philip Christopher, Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Maria Pappas, and EOKA veteran Andreas Karacostas.
Andreas Christou served as MC for the event which included remarks by the Consuls General Konstantinou and Firillas, Papastylianou, Christopher, and His Eminence. Each speaker highlighted the heroic struggle and the EOKA ideals which are even more relevant today while also noting the grim 50th anniversary of the illegal invasion and continuing occupation of Cyprus.
The upcoming Greek Independence parades in Boston, Philadelphia, and Chicago on Sunday, April 7, and in New York on Sunday, April 14, were also mentioned since the theme of the parades this year is the grim 50th anniversary.
The documentary ‘Ton Athanaton’ (‘The Immortals’), produced by the Federation, was also screened at the event which continued with the artistic program. Stirring poems were recited by the Holy Resurrection Greek School and youth members of the Cypriot-American community and music was performed movingly by the Sounds of Cyprus group.
NEW YORK – The evening of March 31, while Western Christianity celebrated the Resurrection of Christ, the CBS Television Network’s renowned 60 Minutes program, which offers global news coverage and commentary to a huge audience across the United States, dedicated the closing segment of its broadcast to the St.
NEW YORK – Lazaros Theodorakopoulos produces and stars in the tour-de-force solo play, ‘Night Just Before the Forest’ by the acclaimed French playwright Bernard-Marie Koltès, translated by Timothy Johns.
BROOKVILLE, NY – The Federation of Cypriot American Organizations (FCAO) in collaboration with the International Coordinating Committee Justice for Cyprus – PSEKA, the Consulate General of the Republic of Cyprus in New York, present the cultural event ‘Eroon Doxa kai Timi’ (‘Heroes Glory and Honor’) commemorating the 69th anniversary of the EOKA Liberation Struggle 1955-1959 from British Colonial Rule.
ATHENS — Officials on the Greek island of Rhodes opened a new vacation visa terminal for Turkish visitors Monday as part of a diplomatic effort to ease long-standing tensions between the two countries.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In