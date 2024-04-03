Envolve Entrepreneurship Greece Will Support 100 Start-Ups Over 5 Years

Economy

ATHENS – Greece’s Envolve Entrepreneurship, a non-profit startup support organization, plans to back 100 new companies through 2029, significantly increasing its support from the 37 companies in 20 sectors it has assisted so far.

Managing Director Alexandros Nousias told Naftemporiki TV that the goal is to support products or services that will “contribute to transforming the economy in a more sustainable direction or towards a more digital economy.”

He explained that the organization’s financing is structured as an investment, but the €265,000 per year offered to the top five teams is designed to flow back into the ecosystem, revitalizing startups in Greece, which have struggled until the recent economic rebound.

“Our financing, along with €6 million from our side, has enabled these companies to raise over €320 million from the market, reaching a valuation close to €1 billion,” he stated, highlighting the impact on businesses that have received their help.

“We have been striving all these years to support the innovation ecosystem. Beyond the financial figures, we have also contributed to the creation of more than 2,000 jobs,” he added, emphasizing the broader positive effects of their support on the job market and innovation ecosystem.