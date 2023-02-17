x

February 17, 2023

Enterprises in Ηospitality and Restaurant Sectors Record a 51.8% Increase in 2022 Turnover

February 17, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ATHENS – Greek enterprises in the hospitality sector recorded a spectacular 62.6% increase in their turnover to 8,573,340,300 euros, from 5,272,412,336 euros in 2021, Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Friday. Enterprises in the region of Cephalonia (108%) recorded the biggest percentage increase in turnover, while enterprises in the Lasithi region the smallest increase (28.6%).

Enterprises in the restaurant sector recorded a 41.5% increase in 2022 turnover to 7,882,914,951 euros, from 5,571,079,508 euros in 2021, with enterprises in the Zakynthos region recording the biggest percentage increase (81.4%) and enterprises in Achaia region the smallest (28.3%).

Both sectors’ accumulated turnover totaled 16,456,255,351 euros in 2022, up 51.8% from 2021. In the hospitality sector, enterprises’ turnover grew 27.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021, while in the restaurant sector turnover grew 21.6% to 1,747,184,075 euros over the same period.

