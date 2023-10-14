Enterprise Greece and EKOME at the American Film Market Oct. 31-Nov. 5

The American Film Market (AFM) takes place October 31-November 5 in Santa Monica, CA, and will include a delegation from Greece. Photo: Courtesy of Enterprise Greece
ATHENS – Enterprise Greece, the official Investment and Trade Promotion Agency of the Greek State, and the National Center of Audiovisual Media and Communication (EKOME), strongly support the attraction of audiovisual productions to Greece. Together, they are co-organizing a Greek National Pavilion at the American Film Market (AFM) – one of the largest markets in the global audiovisual industry. The AFM takes place October 31-November 5 in Santa Monica, CA. More information is available online: https://americanfilmmarket.com.
The Greek delegation will welcome representatives of the American market on the first floor of Le Meridien Delfina Hotel, at no. 116, offering information about the investment incentives (cash rebate 40% and tax relief 30%) offered by Greece and the legal framework for co-productions, while Greek market professionals will have the opportunity to meet at the National Pavilion for networking purposes.
As part of the AFM, EKOME and Enterprise Greece are also organizing a ‘Meet and Greet’ event in the ‘Sandbox’ hall on Friday, November 3, 2:30-4 PM. This event will feature a targeted presentation of major foreign and domestic audiovisual projects filmed in Greece. Attendees will also be informed about the comparative advantages of Greece as an ideal destination for creating audiovisual works.
Through their joint presence, Enterprise Greece and EKOME aim to promote Greece’s attractive and investment-friendly environment and contribute to a better understanding of the current landscape of the Greek audiovisual industry.
Enterprise Greece is the official investment and trade promotion agency of the Greek state, under the supervision of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Its mission is to facilitate foreign investment in Greece and to promote the export of Greek products and services abroad.
