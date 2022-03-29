x

March 29, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 31ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Economy

Enough Food, But Greece Looks to Making More Sunflower Oil

March 29, 2022
By The National Herald
[344527] ΚΑΛΛΙΕΡΓΕΙΑ ΗΛΙΑΝΘΟΥ ΜΠΡΟΣΤΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΑΗΣ ΑΓΙΟΥ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΙΟΥ ΣΤΗΝ ΚΟΖΑΝΗ
(Photo by MotionTeam, file)

ATHENS – Greece’s Agriculture Ministry said the production of sunflower oil suddenly in short supply as one effect of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, price hikes and supply chain problems, could be ramped up if needed.

Most supermarkets have set limits on how many bottles or liters can be purchased at a time by customers, the product also in big demand for restaurants and taverns, some of which are cutting back on making foods such as French Fries it was said.

The are no real food shortages in the country, the ministry said in a statement, although just reporting the possibility has seen some goods flying off shelves as people stock up and try to hoard in case there is.

Greece imports sunflower oil from Ukraine and gets some 250,000 tones of soft wheat from Ukraine and Russia, about 30 percent of its imports of the product which isn’t being gathered during the war.

“The Agriculture Minister noted that there is always a possibility of increasing domestic production, while improving the distribution between biofuel use and domestic use can further help increase the quantities available for consumption,” the ministry said, without providing further details, said Reuters and the state-run  Athens-Macedonia News Agency AMNA.

Agriculture Minister Georgios Georgantas also stated that Greece does not import the majority of its cereals from Ukraine and its supply chains remain unaffected by the ongoing crisis, the paper said.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired the meeting, which included discussions on market efficiency, food security, international factors affecting agricultural products, supplies, energy and its effect on production costs.

The government asked suppliers, such as supermarkets and other food retailers, to declare stockpiles of products including flour, grains, fertilizers, animal food, sunflower and other vegetable oils.

 

RELATED

Economy
Spyros Theodoropoulos to Acquire 45% of Shares in ION SA

ATHENS - The shareholders of Greek chocolate industry ION SA and Greek entrepreuner Spyros Theodoropoulos on Tuesday announced a strategic agreement under which the businessman will acquire 45% of shares with the option of acquiring the majority of the company's equity capital.

Politics
Mitsotakis Receives Refugee Student Facing Deportation
Politics
Europeans Expel Dozens of Russian Envoys to Combat Espionage

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Traveling Art, an Inclusive Documentary

ATHENS - “Art is one type of effective medicine,” says author Vassilis Vassilikos.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings