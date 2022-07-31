x

July 31, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 78ºF

ATHENS 82ºF

International

England, Germany Name Unchanged Teams for Euro 2022 Final

July 31, 2022
By Associated Press
England Germany Euro 2022 Women Soccer
England supporters react as they gather in the fan zone in Trafalgar Square to watch on a big screen the final of the Women's Euro 2020 soccer match between England and Germany being played at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON — England manager Sarina Wiegman named an unchanged starting lineup for the European Championship final against Germany on Sunday, keeping up her streak of picking the same starting 11 for all of England’s soccer games in the tournament.

Wiegman kept Ellen White as striker despite substitute Alessia Russo having scored four goals off the bench so far at Euro 2022.

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg stayed with the same lineup from the 2-1 win over France in the semifinals. Jule Brand keeps her place on the left wing after replacing Klara Bühl for the France game when Bühl tested positive for the coronavirus.

Germany said Bühl has tested negative and will be able to watch the game in the stadium, though she isn’t in the squad.

___

Lineups:

England: Leah Williamson (captain), Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Rachel Daly, Mary Earps, Lauren Hemp, Fran Kirby, Beth Mead, Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh, Ellen White.

Germany: Alexandra Popp (captain), Jule Brand, Sara Däbritz, Merle Frohms, Giulia Gwinn, Marina Hegering, Kathrin-Julia Hendrich, Svenja Huth, Lina Magull, Lena Oberdorf, Felicitas Rauch.

 

RELATED

SPORTS
Barcelona Auctions NFT of Iconic Cruyff goal for $693,000

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has auctioned off a digital art piece depicting an iconic goal by Johan Cruyff for $693,000 as it seeks new revenues to battle its way out of massive debt, the Spanish club said.

International
Hall of Famers in Push for Baseball in Cricket-Mad Region
International
Popp Powers Germany Past France, into Euro 2022 Final

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Governor: Search for Kentucky Flood Victims Could Take Weeks

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor said it could take weeks to find all the victims of flash flooding that killed at least 16 people when torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings