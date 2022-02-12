ENFIA: 5M Property Owners Will Soon See Substantial Reduction

Economy

ATHENS – Thousands of property owners in Greece will soon see substantial reductions in property tax (ENFIA), Finance Ministry sources told Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) on Saturday.

Of the approximately 6,200,000 property owners currently paying ENFIA, an 80 pct, that is some 5mln of them, will see a distinct reduction in comparison to last year’s rates. Some 900,000 owners will see no change, while 320,000 will actually see a slight increase, sources added.

This overall reduction comes as a last-minute move, they noted, as the government has decided to axe ENFIA charges by 350mln euros, against a state budget reduction figure of 70 million euros.