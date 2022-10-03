Energy Watchdog Unveils Emergency Plan to Address Crisis

Politics

ATHENS – Greek households, hospitals, schools, airports and petrol stations are included in the group of protected natural gas consumers and will be the last in any series of supply cuts, according to an emergency plan drafted by the energy watchdog.

The plan, put into consultation on Monday, will be implemented in case of emergency and also includes certain public buildings, such as the Parliament, the Presidency of the Republic, municipalities and independent authorities, small- and medium-sized enterprises with a consumption of less than 10,000 MWh and tele-heating installations.

According to the plan, natural gas supply will be cut to large industries, exports, electricity power units (not necessary), industries using natural gas for co-production, small industries and commercial enterprises.

The energy cut plan includes a series of measures designed to address any problems, starting with recommendations for voluntary cut of natural gas consumption and seeking emergency LNG cargoes and use of diesel oil, raising electricity production from lignite units and hydroelectric stations, emergency electricity impots, etc.