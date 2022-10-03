x

October 3, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.98 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

Politics

Energy Watchdog Unveils Emergency Plan to Address Crisis

October 3, 2022
By Athens News Agency
(Photo by EUROKINISSI/GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS)

ATHENS – Greek households, hospitals, schools, airports and petrol stations are included in the group of protected natural gas consumers and will be the last in any series of supply cuts, according to an emergency plan drafted by the energy watchdog.

The plan, put into consultation on Monday, will be implemented in case of emergency and also includes certain public buildings, such as the Parliament, the Presidency of the Republic, municipalities and independent authorities, small- and medium-sized enterprises with a consumption of less than 10,000 MWh and tele-heating installations.

According to the plan, natural gas supply will be cut to large industries, exports, electricity power units (not necessary), industries using natural gas for co-production, small industries and commercial enterprises.

The energy cut plan includes a series of measures designed to address any problems, starting with recommendations for voluntary cut of natural gas consumption and seeking emergency LNG cargoes and use of diesel oil, raising electricity production from lignite units and hydroelectric stations, emergency electricity impots, etc.

RELATED

Politics
Iliopoulos: PM Mitsotakis Is Dangerous for the Rule of Law

ATHENS - "(Prime Minister) Kyriakos Mitsotakis is dangerous for the rule of law and this is has been understood in Brussels," main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance spokesperson Nassos Iliopoulos underlined in a recorded statement on Monday.

Economy
After Years of EU Scrutiny, Greece Promises Balanced Budget
Politics
Israel’s New Ambassador Noam Katz Presents Credentials to Greek President

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

After Amazon, Google’s First Cloud Region Coming to Greece

ATHENS - Despite having a costly Internet that’s the slowest in the European Union, Greece is continuing to attract high-tech giants, with Alphabet’s Google planning to create its first cloud region in the country.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings