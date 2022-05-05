Energy Minister Skrekas Visits Sofia

Politics

ATHENS – Environment and Energy Minister, Kostas Skrekas, on Thursday will participate in the ministerial meeting on energy security, the diversification of sources and routes of energy supply as well as the green transition that is taking place in Sofia.

Specifically, among the topics to be discussed are the adequacy of gas supply of the countries participating in the ministerial meeting, the completion of the integration of regional electricity markets and the implementation of projects that will help accelerate the green transition.

In this context, the new gas trading platform of the Greek Energy Exchange and the benefits from the new electricity interconnection Greece – Bulgaria will be presented.