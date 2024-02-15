Energy Minister Says Cyprus Could Produce Natural Gas by 2026

Politics

FILE - Cyprus' Energy Minister George Papanastasiou talks during an Associated Press interview in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Tuesday, Nov, 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Cypriot Energy Minister George Papanastasiou said natural gas there could be produced by 2026 and there are plans to take part in a high-powered electricity cable project linking the eastern Mediterranean to continental Europe.

Gas production, and link to power markets overseas, could be a game changer for the island and other countries in southern Europe keen to wean themselves off Russian supplies disrupted over the invasion of Ukraine, the report said.

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/cyprus-could-produce-first-natural-gas-soon-2026-minister-says-2024-02-14/

Cyprus reported its first offshore gas discovery in 2011, but it is one of the newer discoveries in 2022 – by a partnership of Italy’s Eni and France’s TotalEnergies – which is likely to be developed first, he said.

“Our expectation, subject to the development and production plan that Eni will propose shortly, is 2026, or early 2027,” Papanastasiou said in an interview. Eni did not respond.

Cyprus has licensed international companies to hunt for oil and gas in the waters of its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ,) parts of which are disrupted by Turkey, which has sent energy research vessels into the area.

The project, known as Cronos, has an estimated 2.5 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas. When it comes online, that gas will likely be delivered to Eni’s Zohr facilities in Egypt, about 70 kilometers (43 miles) away. “We have a discovery there that can be developed pretty quickly,” said Papanastasiou.

An estimated 17-18 tcf – more than the annual consumption of Europe – has been found in exploration blocks off the island in five wells at three blocks and he said energy companies are looking at one or two others.

Electricity prices in Cyprus can be triple those of its neighbors. To bring them down, the cabinet has decided in principle to join an EU-financed project, linking power grids from Israel to Europe.

The 1.9 billion euro ($2 billion) Great Sea Interconnector will be able to carry up to 2,000 megawatts and has garnered interest from funds in Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the U.S. Development Finance Corporation.

“There is quite some interest, which is exactly what is needed for this very geo-strategic project,” Papanastasiou said. Other potential gas discoveries include the Aphrodite field, which holds an estimated 3.5 tcf.

Development of that field was held up after a consortium led by Chevron

submitted a modified plan last year which Cyprus said went back on a 2019 agreement to include a floating production unit.

Authorities expect a new plan from the companies by the end of March.

“We have made it absolutely clear that we do not want to depart from the basics of the 2019 agreement, which is a floating production unit,” Papanastasiou said.