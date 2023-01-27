x

January 27, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 38ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Economy

Employment Balance Positive in 2022

January 27, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Europe Economy
FILE - A woman uses an ATM machine in the main town of the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)

ATHENS – Greek employment balance was positive in December and in 2022, reflecting improved conditions in the domestic labor market as the economy continued growing.

According to data released by the “Ergani” IT system, new hirings totaled 2,911,305 in 2022, while lay-offs and retirements totaled 2,838,458, leaving a positive balance of employment flows of 72,847 job positions. In December, new hirings totaled 204,101 and lay-offs/retirements reached 195,234, leaving a positive balance of 8,867 job positions in the month.

RELATED

Economy
Greece Has Turned a Page, FinMin Says at Economist Event

ATHENS - "Greece has made it.

Politics
Crete Plays a Key Role in Greece’s New, Active Foreign Policy, Hardalias Says
Politics
Censure Vote Against Greek Government Defeated by 156 Votes Against, 143 in Favour

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.