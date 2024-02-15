Employees in Europe are Ιncreasingly Ιntegrating AI in Τheir Workplace

Science

BRUSSELS – Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools are becoming more and more popular in the workplace, with European employees spending last year an average of 175 hours or 22 working days, using the new features offered, in particular the large language model (LLM) ChatGPT.

According to research by DeskTime (the productivity app used by 200,000 companies and half a million people worldwide), in 2024 these hours are expected to increase further.

More specifically, according to the survey the AI tool most used by European workers is the ChatGPT with which they “worked” for over 68 hours in 2023. The second is the “Canva” tool, followed by “GitHub”, the translation application “DeepL” and “Bing”.

Europeans appear to use these tools for more hours than Americans (93 hours or 11 working days). Employees in India use them on average 241 hours (30 working days), while in the case of the United Kingdom the corresponding number is 150 hours.

It is recalled that in the first year of its adoption, ChatGPT reached 1 million active users in just five days, thus breaking the previous record for the fastest-growing application. “It is likely that as technology continues to mature, the penetration into the labour force will deepen. The impact of a hybrid workforce, with a combination of man and AI, could mean that in the future, no deliverable project will have been created without the use of AI,” notes DeskTime, based in Riga. The company also has an office in California, while it is a member of the Draugiem group.