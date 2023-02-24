x

February 24, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 44ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Health

Emily A. Francis Celebrates Release of New Book ‘The Taste of Joy’ With Llewellyn Books

February 24, 2023
By Associated Press
AP8150196470641293
Emily A. Francis Celebrates Release of New Book 'The Taste of Joy' With Llewellyn Books

ATLANTA – February 23, 2023 – ( Newswire.com ) After moving to the Mediterranean with her family during the 2020 pandemic, Emily A. Francis learned insider secrets to one of the healthiest lifestyles in the world. In her new book, The Taste of Joy: Mediterranean Wisdom for a Life Worth Savoring, published by Llewellyn Books (Jan. 8, 2023), Emily shares insights on how anyone can improve their wellness and invigorate their soul.

While not everyone can move to the island of Malta, The Taste of Joy shares the importance of living simply, mindfully, and naturally while nourishing body and soul. Discover the path to happiness as Emily recounts eye-opening experiences with a country and culture that made her come alive. Using food as a metaphor for life, this book highlights local methods for harvesting and cooking while exploring Mediterranean values. Emily’s pearls of wisdom and a handful of recipes create moments of bliss that can be relished everywhere.

Emily A. Francis is a highly sought-after speaker, bestselling author, and wellness expert with an array of education and experience spanning over 25 years. Her knowledge of the body and the body/mind connection is extensive, and her commitment to total body, mind, and spirit wellness is her driving force. Emily has a BS in Exercise Science and Wellness, a minor in nutrition, and a Master’s degree in Physical Education/Human Performance. She hosts the internet radio show “All About Healing” on Healthy Life Radio. In moving to Malta, Emily has become deeply involved with local food production on the island. She writes a regular column titled “Emily in Malta,” in the local tourism magazine Oh My Malta, where she interviews local farmers, fishermen, and chefs on single-ingredient farming. https://www.emilyafrancisbooks.com

Contact Information:
Marianne Pestana
Public Relations
[email protected]
3039456195

Press Release Service by Newswire.com

Original Source: Emily A. Francis Celebrates Release of New Book ‘The Taste of Joy’ With Llewellyn Books

 

RELATED

Science
Russia Launches Rescue Ship to Space Station after Leaks

Russia launched a rescue ship on Friday for two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut whose original ride home sprang a dangerous leak while parked at the International Space Station.

Health
What Will Happen if Medication Abortion Challenge Succeeds?
Science
Top-Rated Practice Management Systems Align Tech to Transitioning Medical Office Operations, Black Book Annual Physician Survey

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.