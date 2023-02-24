Emily A. Francis Celebrates Release of New Book ‘The Taste of Joy’ With Llewellyn Books

Health

ATLANTA – February 23, 2023 – ( Newswire.com ) After moving to the Mediterranean with her family during the 2020 pandemic, Emily A. Francis learned insider secrets to one of the healthiest lifestyles in the world. In her new book, The Taste of Joy: Mediterranean Wisdom for a Life Worth Savoring, published by Llewellyn Books (Jan. 8, 2023), Emily shares insights on how anyone can improve their wellness and invigorate their soul.

While not everyone can move to the island of Malta, The Taste of Joy shares the importance of living simply, mindfully, and naturally while nourishing body and soul. Discover the path to happiness as Emily recounts eye-opening experiences with a country and culture that made her come alive. Using food as a metaphor for life, this book highlights local methods for harvesting and cooking while exploring Mediterranean values. Emily’s pearls of wisdom and a handful of recipes create moments of bliss that can be relished everywhere.

Emily A. Francis is a highly sought-after speaker, bestselling author, and wellness expert with an array of education and experience spanning over 25 years. Her knowledge of the body and the body/mind connection is extensive, and her commitment to total body, mind, and spirit wellness is her driving force. Emily has a BS in Exercise Science and Wellness, a minor in nutrition, and a Master’s degree in Physical Education/Human Performance. She hosts the internet radio show “All About Healing” on Healthy Life Radio. In moving to Malta, Emily has become deeply involved with local food production on the island. She writes a regular column titled “Emily in Malta,” in the local tourism magazine Oh My Malta, where she interviews local farmers, fishermen, and chefs on single-ingredient farming. https://www.emilyafrancisbooks.com

Contact Information:

Marianne Pestana

Public Relations

[email protected]

3039456195

Press Release Service by Newswire.com

Original Source: Emily A. Francis Celebrates Release of New Book ‘The Taste of Joy’ With Llewellyn Books