x

July 14, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 80ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

Politics

Emergency Meeting Called Over Energy Shortages in Greece

July 14, 2022
By The National Herald
ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΑΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΥΠΟΥΡΓΙΚΟΥ ΣΥΜΒΟΥΛΙΟΥ(ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
FILE- Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, addressing the online Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (Photo by Dimitris Papamitsos/Prime Minister's Press Office/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – After giving assurances there wouldn’t be any problems obtaining energy this winter despite the effect of Russian’s invasion on Ukraine hurting supply claims, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called an emergency meeting about gas disruptions and soaring prices.

While the European Union exempted Russian energy from sanctions over the war, Russian energy company Gazprom indicated it wouldn’t quickly restore the flow to full capacity through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Western Europe, said Kathimerini and media reports.

The state-owned gas company cited technical problems involving a piece of equipment that German partner Siemens Energy sent to Canada for overhaul and couldn’t be returned because of the EU sanctions.

While Russia desperately needs the energy money from the EU which depends on supplies from there for up to 40 percent of its needs – including Greece – there will be problems with supplies during the winter.

Greece had already turned to Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG,) gas from Azerbaijan through Bulgaria, returning to coal-fired plants and trying to accelerate sustainable alternatives including wind and solar but it would take years to meet its needs.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)

 

RELATED

Economy
Russia’s War to Keep Hitting EU Economy, Push Up Inflation

BRUSSELS — Russia's war in Ukraine is expected to wreak havoc with the European Union's economic recovery for the foreseeable future with lower annual growth and record-high inflation, the bloc's economic forecast showed Thursday.

Politics
Another Contender Set for Eviction from UK Conservative Race
Politics
PM: Priority to Issues of Equal Opportunities that Are the Core of a Fair Society

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Greek Adoptees to Meet in Historic First Annual Greek Adoptee Reunion

FRANKLIN, TN – History will be in the making as Greek-born adoptees converge upon Nashville, TN for the First Annual Greek Adoptee Reunion, August 4-6.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings