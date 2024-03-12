x

March 12, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week's Paper

United States

Embracing Tsiknopempti in the Midwest

March 12, 2024
By The National Herald
Tsiknopempti 1 Midwest
Members of AHEPA Chapter 192 enjoying the evening on Tsiknopempti. Photo by Nicholos Nopoulos

DES MOINES, IA – In the heart of the Midwest, members of the James L. Karthan AHEPA Chapter 192 converged at Smokey D’s, a beloved BBQ spot in Des Moines, to celebrate Tsiknopempti, March 7 this year. This traditional Greek festival, known as “Barbecue Thursday,” marks the pre-Lenten season with indulgent feasting.

At Smokey D’s, the tantalizing aroma of barbecue filled the air as AHEPA members gathered. The venue’s reputation for mouthwatering ribs, brisket, and pulled pork set the stage for the Tsiknopempti festivities.

An example of the grilling, world famous smoked ribs courtesy of Smokey D’s, at the Tsiknopempti event on March 7. Photo by Nicholos Nopoulos

As members mingled and shared stories, the spirit of Tsiknopempti enveloped the gathering. Plates piled high with savory meats and classic sides like coleslaw and baked beans were savored by all. The rich flavors transported attendees to a place of culinary delight, reminiscent of festive gatherings in Greece.

Lighthearted conversations filled the air as friends caught up and some new connections were made. AHEPA members, spanning different generations and backgrounds, came together in unity and camaraderie, united by their shared heritage and love for Greek culture.

Members of AHEPA Chapter 192 enjoying the evening on Tsiknopempti. Photo by Nicholos Nopoulos

As the evening came to a close, bellies full and spirits lifted, AHEPA members departed Smokey D’s with hearts brimming with gratitude. The Tsiknopempti celebration served as a reminder of the importance of community, cultural preservation, and the enduring bonds that unite us.

In a world filled with uncertainty, gatherings like these are cherished moments of joy. They remind us of the power of coming together, celebrating our shared heritage, and creating lasting memories that will be treasured for years to come.

At the U.S.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

