x

February 7, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.14 USD

NYC 33ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to the best in independent Greek journalism starting as low as $1/week.

Subscribe

Associations

EMBCA’s Discussion on Hellenic “Cotton Triangle” Merchants & the American Civil War

February 7, 2022
By Eleni Sakellis
EMBCA Feb 6 event
EMBCA presented the Revolution of 1821, Hellenic "Cotton Triangle" Merchants, and the American Civil War discussion on Feb. 6. Photo: TNH Staff

NEW YORK – The East Mediterranean Business Culture Alliance (EMBCA) presented the Revolution of 1821, Hellenic “Cotton Triangle” Merchants, and the American Civil War panel discussion on February 6. The panel was moderated by Lou Katsos, EMBCA’s President and AHEPA National Hellenic Cultural Commission Chairman. The distinguished panel included Professor Orville Vernon Burton, the Judge Matthew J. Perry Distinguished Chair of History and the Director of the Clemson Cyber Institute at Clemson University; author, writer, historian and EMBCA Director Alexander Billinis; and Lawyer/Adjunct Instructor and Graduate Candidate in History at Clemson University Megan Gaston.

As Katsos said, “the Hellenic merchants, many with aristocratic family ties to Chios, were the most influential Hellenic American force within America from the 1850’s to the 1890’s.”

The fascinating panel discussion highlighted “how the Hellenic Revolution and the Chios Massacre of 1822 caused various Hellenic mercantile families to expand their commercial firms into various areas (Constantinople, Smyrna, Teheran, Odessa, Vienna, Marseilles, Trieste, Alexandria, Liverpool, St. Petersburg, New York, New Orleans, Charleston, etc.) and how their operations particularly dealing with the cotton trade before and during the American Civil War helped to effect that war with the shifting of cotton supplies (to Egypt, India, etc.),” Katsos noted.

EMBCA presented the Revolution of 1821, Hellenic “Cotton Triangle” Merchants, and the American Civil War discussion on Feb. 6. Photo: TNH Staff

“With the development of American overseas trade of cotton exports to England to feed its textile mills Hellenic merchants gravitated to New York and helped develop and took advantage the pattern of the ‘cotton triangle’ whereby they shipped American cotton exports to England and Europe through the port of New York instead of shipping directly from New Orleans, Savannah, and Charleston,” Katsos continued. “The major Hellenic firms in the U.S. at that time were controlled by, or associated with the Ralli, Rodocanachi, Fachirii families in New York and the southern states.”

He noted that “in October 20, 1855, the New York Times described the activities of these Greek cotton factors and merchants in the U.S. in a feature article and the rapid growth in the U.S. of the great Hellenic commercial firms of the Ralli Brothers, Rodocanachi, Argenti, Baltatzi, Spartalli, and Schillizi as ‘one of the most brilliant episodes of the commercial annals of the 19th century’ and concluded that the Hellenic merchants were ‘as superior a class of business men as the commercial world has ever seen…they [were] not surpassed by any race of merchants of [the] day.’”

“Within the Civil War their linkages to other cotton markets around the world to supply cotton to English and European mills was important in decisions by those nations to remain neutral in the conflict,” he said.

Gaston spoke about the history of the South, the misconceptions, and about “King Cotton.”

Bilinis shared his insights on the Greek merchants and their presence in the U.S. with New Orleans as a trading hub and the site of the first Greek Orthodox Church in New Orleans.

Burton highlighted the history of the Civil War and the South, and the economic connections internationally and how “the world caught on to Lincoln’s words” so that working men in Manchester, England, believed in freedom and Lincoln even at the risk of their own jobs in the textile industry.

Katsos thanked all those for participating and invited all to the next EMBCA online panel discussion on February 20 on the centennial of the building of the Palace of the Pontian Hellenism of Sourmena.

More information is available online: https://embca.com.

 

RELATED

Associations
Port Jefferson AHEPA Chapter 319 Welcomes 2022

PORT JEFFERSON, NY – Chapter 319 of the Order of AHEPA located in Port Jefferson conducted its first monthly business meeting of the New Year on January 25.

Associations
Hermes AHEPA Chapter 186 Celebrates the New Year
Church
Holy Cross Whitestone Celebrates the Three Hierarchs & Greek Letters

Top Stories

Society

LONDON - The British Museum should accept that the stolen Parthenon Marbles housed there some 200 years should be returned to Greece, the rightful owners, Charlotte Higgins, Culture Writer for the British Newspaper The Guardian has writen.

Society

ATHENS – American Community Schools – ACS Athens, a PreK through 12 private school located in the Athens suburb of Halandri, is described in its Mission Statement as “a student-centered international school, embracing American educational philosophy, principles and values.

Church

BOSTON – The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America is conducting a limited survey through a questionnaire regarding the drafting of its new charter.

Society

Church

Video

The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week by Eraklis Diamataris

The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week as have been reported at the print and digital editions of TNH and presented by the TNH Editor Eraklis Diamataris.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings