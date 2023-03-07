EMBCA Presented ‘The Legacy of Former King Constantine II of Greece’

x

March 9, 2023

The National Herald
KYIV, Ukraine — Russia unleashed a missile barrage targeting energy infrastructure across Ukraine early Thursday, hitting residential buildings and killing at least six people in the largest such attack in three weeks, officials said. In southern Ukraine, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear…

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with visiting European Union railway officials at Maximos Mansion on Wednesday. Specifically, the premier met with executive director of the European Union Agency for Railways Josef Doppelbauer, the European Commission director for land…

NEW YORK – Greeks in the New York area spoke with The National Herald to express their deep sadness and condolences following the deadly train collision, but also their anger over the troubling issues revealed in the midst of the unprecedented tragedy in Tempi. With images from the scene of the horrific accident broadcast from the first moment and the tragic stories of the young people who perished and the families they left behind upsetting to even the most detached observer, Greek-Americans are still in shock over the events of the last few days. “First of all, let me emphasize…

LONDON – Greek ballet dancer Stefanos Dimoulas, based in London, is among those included on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for Arts and Culture in Europe. He “performed in La Traviata at the Royal Opera House before becoming the…

DETROIT — U.S. safety regulators are turning up the heat on Tesla, announcing investigations into steering wheels coming off some SUVs and a fatal crash involving a Tesla suspected of using an automated driving system when it ran into a…

Community

LONDON – The Royal National Theatre, commonly known as the National Theatre, is staging “a multi-city Odyssey… in episodes developed with communities around England,” The Guardian reported on March 8, noting that “the production aims to tell ‘a story of resilience and healing and hope.’” Homer’s epic will be presented…

NEW YORK – Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) celebrates International Women’s Day with an exclusive interview with the legendary actor, writer, director, and producer Mimi Denissi discussing her dedication to her craft, the obstacles she has faced, and her most…

NEW YORK – Another important event under the signature of ‘The Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation (CAFF) was realized with great success. Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo were at the Rainbow room at Rockefeller Center in New York City to support the…

SYDNEY -  The trendy Eros Greek restaurant in Sydney was ordered to close for 60 hours by the New South Wales liquor regulation authority in Australia which said it was told by police that a motorcycle gang was going to…

CHURCH

OPINIONS

Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City, published in the New York Times a scathing article against the government of Israel and in particular Prime Minister Netanyahu, accusing him of "Courting Disaster." The main reason cited for this stern warning is that a new bill that Netanyahu…

By Antonis H. Diamataris

In the almost four years that Kyriakos Mitsotakis has been Greece’s Prime Minister, he has faced one crisis after another. And these were not ‘ordinary’ crises, the kind that every prime minister faces sooner or later during his or her…

The Oyster Bay LIRR branch is in a deplorable state, which is disrupting the daily lives of commuters who rely on it for their work and other activities. The stations are dilapidated, the diesel locomotives are deafening, service is infrequent…

The Leadership 100 endowment fund will give away the sum of 5,006,600 dollars to various departments and programs of the Archdiocese of America and beyond – as we published in detail in last week’s edition of The National Herald. It…

GREECE

ATHENS – Greek skincare brand KORRES is celebrating women today and every day by spotlighting six of their favorite women, alongside their favorite Greek natural beauty remedies. For a limited time only, buy one, get one free, from their six favorite KORRES products – one for you and one for…

ATHENS - Greece's New Democracy government has repeatedly denied allegations that refugees and migrants are being pushed back at sea and on land. However, human rights groups and activists continue to claim that these practices are occurring. "It's becoming an unofficial policy of how to deal with people who arrive…

ATHENS – Critics in the New Democracy government have labeled him a political meddler and near-treasonous but Christos Rammos, head of the country's privacy agency, said he won't stop looking into surveillance. Rammos is chief of the  Hellenic Authority for Communication Security and Privacy (ADAE) that has conducted audits of…

USA

NEW YORK — In May 2018, the nation's top Republicans needed help. So they called on the founder of Fox News, Rupert Murdoch. President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell were trying to stop West Virginia Republicans from nominating Don Blankenship, who had been convicted of violating mine safety standards during a lethal accident in one of his coal mines, to challenge the state's incumbent senator, Democrat Joe Manchin. "Both Trump and McConnell are appealing for help to beat unelectable former mine owner who served time," Murdoch wrote to executives at Fox News, according to court records released…

WASHINGTON — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized after tripping at a local hotel on Wednesday evening, a spokesman for the senator said.…

WASHINGTON — Active-service members and veterans provided firsthand testimony Wednesday about the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, describing in harrowing detail the carnage and death…

WASHINGTON — The chief executive of one of the nation's largest railroads is coming to a Senate hearing with an apology and a commitment to…

CYPRUS

NICOSIA - Travelers to Cyprus are lured by some of Europe's best beaches and Tripadvisor put two of them – Nissi in Ayia at 7th and Fig Tree Beach in nearby Protaras as 20th on its list of the best spots for bathing and taking in the sun. With the COVID-19…

ATHENS - It wasn't exactly the heist of the century – harkening back than 220 years when a Scottish diplomat, Lord Elgin – ripped off Parthenon Marbles pieces – but a Cypriot man was arrested for trying to take pieces of stone and marble from the Acropolis. His name wasn't given…

NICOSIA - Five years after being licensed, and with temporary satellites operations already underway, the $630 million Melco International Casino – a Hong Kong company – will be open for business this summer on Cyprus. The City of Dreams Mediterranean hopes to lure 300,000 customers annually with the temporary casino…

NICOSIA - It was a somber event on Cyprus as a big crowd came together at a church for the funeral of Kyprianos Papaioannou, 23, one of two students from the island killed in a head-on train collision in Greece that took at least 57 lives. It was held at a…

WORLD

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli protesters on Thursday were intensifying their opposition to a contentious government proposal to overhaul the judiciary, with plans to block Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's route to the airport ahead of an official trip overseas and as the U.S. defense secretary was visiting. Demonstrators, who have…

The six-month battle for the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut has been the longest and bloodiest fight of the war so far. Little known outside Ukraine before the Russian invasion, Bakhmut has become a symbol of the country's fortitude and perseverance in the face of the Kremlin's onslaught. The Ukrainian leadership…

NANGAN, Taiwan — In the past month, bed and breakfast owner Chen Yu-lin had to tell his guests he couldn't provide them with the internet. Others living on Matsu, one of Taiwan's outlying islands closer to neighboring China, had to struggle with paying electricity bills, making a doctor's appointment or…

Sports

USA Basketball will play a pair of games in Abu Dhabi this summer on its way to the World Cup in the Philippines. The federation announced an agreement with Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism on Wednesday, and as part of that deal the U.S. will bring Germany and Greece there for games in August. The U.S. will host the three-game series, and it’ll mark the first time that the men’s national team will play in the United Arab Emirates. The Americans will play Greece on Aug. 18 and Germany on Aug. 20; Germany and Greece will play there…

LOS ANGELES — When Pau Gasol joined the Los Angeles Lakers just over 15 years ago, the Spanish 7-footer banished his ego, redoubled his work…

LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis had 30 points and 22 rebounds, Dennis Schröder added 17 points and nine assists and the Los Angeles Lakers moved…

NEW YORK — Needing two overtimes to get by Boston two nights earlier left the New York Knicks low on fuel when they returned home.…

TOP STORIES

ATHENS – A post-pandemic world hit by war and inflation may have stymied expected growth in the global and Greek startup ecosystems in 2022, but the outlook for this year remains positive, said tech entrepreneur and investor Apostolos Apostolakis in an interview with The National Herald. Having co-founded or supported…

Greek-Americans Support Charles Antetokounmpo Family FoundationGreek-Americans Support Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation

NEW YORK – Another important event under the signature of ‘The Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation (CAFF) was realized with great success. Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo were at the Rainbow room at Rockefeller Center in New York City to support the charity work of their Foundation. This time the brothers managed…

Three Parthenon Fragments Returned to Greece at Vatican Ceremony (Video)

ROME - At a ceremony in the Holy See on Tuesday, Greece received three marble fragments of the Parthenon as a gift for the Acropolis Museum from the Vatican Museums. The gift was a personal decision made by Pope Francis to Archbishop Hieronymos of Athens and All Greece. Representing the…

From California to New York, Storms Ravage US from Coast-to-Coast (Video)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Parts of the Northeast are gearing up for what could be very heavy snow early Tuesday, after tornadoes and other powerful winds swept through parts of the Southern Plains, killing at least one person in Oklahoma, and some Michigan residents faced a sixth consecutive day without power…

FOOD + TRAVEL

CHICAGO - Avli on the Park, a modern Greek restaurant located in Chicago's downtown Lakeshore East neighborhood, has been included in this year's Chicago Michelin Guide, alongside six other new Chicago restaurants. The latest addition to this prestigious list, Avli on the Park follows in the footsteps of the popular…

SALEM, Ore. — Buttery, smooth, oaky. These are characteristics of the best bourbons, and a growing cult of aficionados is willing to pay an astonishing amount of money for these increasingly scarce premium American spirits — and even bend or break laws. Premium spirits have always been expensive and sought-after.…

HERAKLION - Τhe tourist season for Crete starts officially on Wednesday with a flight from Bristol, Great Britain, to the airport of Heraklion "N.Kazantzakis". According to the airport manager of Heraklion airport, George Pliakas, the flight arriving in Heraklion is the first scheduled flight from abroad, while the arrival of…

CULTURE

NEW YORK — "A toast to the disruptors," Edward Norton's tech billionaire says in Rian Johnson's Oscar-nominated "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." And why not a toast? Sunday's Academy Awards won't give a prize for best villain, but if they did, Miles Bron would win it in a walk.…

PARIS — Camellias that towered five meters (16 feet) high served as the ready-to-wear altarpiece for Chanel's sparkling, bloom-inspired fall display. Meanwhile, Miuccia Prada's baby sister brand Miu Miu — another headline show on Paris Fashion Week's last day – drew stars such as Kylie Minogue for its study in…

In "Scream VI," the psychotic, knife-wielding serial killer known as Ghostface is set loose on the streets of New York City. Yawn. The former terror of the fictional California town of Woodsboro has made the cross-country trip to the City That Never Sleeps, bringing his creepy mask, black cloak and…

A blacksmith in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk is practically beating swords into ploughshares, and turning one man's trash into treasures. Viktor Petrovich Mikhalev takes weapons and ammunition and produces what he calls the flowers of war. Mikhalev, who trained as a welder, lives and works in a house…

HEALTH + SCIENCES

The recent kidnapping of four Americans in Mexico highlights a common practice for many people in the U.S.: traveling to other countries for medical care that either is not available at home or costs a lot less. The four were abducted — leading to the deaths of two — during…

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida — The second astronaut from the United Arab Emirates is still adjusting to life off the planet, after rocketing to the International Space Station last week. "I'm still coping. I'm still learning," Sultan al-Neyadi said Tuesday, but added that he hopes to improve in the coming days.…

WASHINGTON — U.S. health officials are alerting consumers about two more recalls of eyedrops due to contamination risks that could lead to vision problems and serious injury. The announcements follow a recall last month of eyedrops made in India that were linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. One person…

United States

EMBCA Presented ‘The Legacy of Former King Constantine II of Greece’

March 7, 2023
By Eleni Sakellis
EMBCA event on former king
EMBCA presented The Legacy of Former King Constantine II of Greece webinar panel discussion on March 5. (Photo: TNH Staff)

NEW YORK – The East Mediterranean Business Culture Alliance (EMBCA) presented ‘The Legacy of Former King Constantine II of Greece’ webinar panel discussion on March 5. The compelling discussion was introduced and moderated by Lou Katsos and Marina A. Belessis Casoria, EMBCA’s President and Executive Vice President respectively. The distinguished panel included author and investigative journalist Nicholas Gage; educator and community leader Peter Stavrianidis, PhD; journalist and author Spiridoula Irida Spanea; journalist and public relations consultant Dimitrios Filios; and author/poet Nicholas Alexiou, Professor of Sociology, and Director of the American Hellenic Project (HAP).

Katsos gave the welcoming remarks and a moment of silence was held for the victims of the train tragedy in Greece. He then introduced the panelists and gave background information on the former king.

“Former King Constantine II (June 2, 1940-January 10, 2023) was the last King of the Hellenes (his formal/official title) and reigned from March 6, 1964, until the abolition of the Hellenic monarchy on June 1, 1973,” Katsos noted. “Born in Athens, he was the only son of King Paul of Greece and his Queen Consort, the former Princess Frederica of Hanover. Part of his childhood was spent in Africa during World War II, following the German invasion and occupation of Hellas. Following the return of the Hellenic royal family to Hellas after the end of WWII, his father succeeded to the throne in 1947 upon the death of his childless elder brother King George II with Constantine becoming Crown Prince.”

“Constantine won an Olympic gold medal in sailing in 1960 and in 1963 became a member of the International Olympic Committee, serving until his resignation in 1974, after which he was made an honorary member,” Katsos continued. “He succeeded to the throne following the death of his father in 1964 and several months later married Princess Anne-Marie of Denmark, with whom he had five children.”

“His ascension to the Hellenic throne was at a time, although years later, when Hellas in some ways was still feeling the effects of the Civil War and with society strongly split between the royalist conservative right and the liberal-socialist left,” Katsos said.

The coup d’etat of April 21, 1967 brought in the military dictatorship which lasted until 1974. Constantine’s failed counter coup from Kavala on December 13, 1967 led to his forced exile, fleeing to Rome and later London after a brief turbulent reign. He remained in exile through the rest of the Hellenic Dictatorship and he technically was the king until the Hellenic monarchy was abolished by vote on June 1, 1973. Following the abolition of the monarchy, he and his family moved to the UK.

“A Hellenic law passed under Prime Minister Andreas Papandreau in 1994 stripped him of his Hellenic citizenship, passport and property forcing him to travel in and out of Hellas on a Danish passport,” Katsos said, noting that “the former king and his wife returned to the Hellenic Republic in 2013 and he resided there for the remainder of his life.”

The former king died on January 10, 2023 at age 82. By the decision of the Hellenic government he was not given a state funeral. After a private funeral officiated by Archbishop Ieronymos, he was buried in Tatoi, the summer palace of the former Hellenic royal family, next to his parents.

Marina A. Belessis Casoria introduced the panelists who shared their thoughts and insights into the former king’s legacy with Nicholas Gage sharing personal recollections of meeting Constantine. “I’m not a monarchist, I don’t believe the people who created democracy should be ruled by kings or queens but I admired him because he loved Greece I think as much as we do,” Gage said. “He made mistakes in his early years as king, all the decisions he took, many that cost him personally, took into consideration what would be best for Greece.”

Spanea shared the story of Constantine’s Olympic medals and what the victory meant to Greece after several years of a drought in Olympic medals.

Filios also shared his insights having met Constantine and interviewed him, noting that as a person, he was “polite, pleasant and educated.”

Dr. Stavrianidis shared that although it is clear that monarchy will never return to Greece, he does view the family of the former king favorably and believes that they could “play a significant role, whether it be philanthropic, political or social.”

Professor Alexiou highlighted his presentation with slides and noted that Constantine continued the “dark tradition of all previous kings of Greece… putting the interests of the monarchy far above the interests of the Greek people.”

Video of the discussion is available on EMBCA’s YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/3Yv70WS.

