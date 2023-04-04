EMBCA Presented the Hellenic Traditional Dance Panel Discussion

Events

NEW YORK – The East Mediterranean Business Culture Alliance (EMBCA) presented the insightful Hellenic Traditional Dance Panel Discussion Webinar on April 2. The event was introduced by Lou Katsos, EMBCA’s President who also co-moderated the discussion with EMBCA Director Eric Hill. The distinguished panel included author and professor Dr. Alkis Raftis, President of the Dora Stratou Dance Theatre; author, researcher, and dance teacher Yvonne Hunt; teacher, researcher, dance judge and advisor Joe Kaloyanides Graziosi; and dance teacher and researcher Achilleas Tsiaras.

Katsos pointed out in his introduction that “the Hellenic dance tradition goes back millennia from the ancient period where dance was a ritual and a pastime referred to by various authors including Lucian, Plato, Aristotle, Plutarch, to the Roman/Byzantine period through the Ottoman occupation when Western travelers would frequently comment that Hellenes would dance and sing all the time, to more modern times.”

“No country in Europe has had a richer folk dancing tradition that has been as alive and an integral part of daily life as in Hellas, and through it to its diaspora,” Katsos continued. “Traditional Hellenic dancing has always had a significant social communal function bringing the community together whether for patronal and public feasts, festivals, weddings and family celebrations, Easter, birthdays and namedays, etc.”

He noted that “in Hellas and where Hellenes lived throughout the East Mediterranean each region formed its own style and choreography with thousands of traditional dances being generated over time as well as pan-Hellenic dances which had been adopted throughout the Hellenic world, i.e.: Syrtos, Kalamatianos, Hasapiko, Tsamiko/ Kleftiko, etc.”

“Within the diaspora Hellenic traditional dancing has active enthusiastic participation (in some cases more so than in Hellas itself) by Hellenes by descent, as well as Philhellenes, and a way by many to preserve their Hellenic heritage and culture whether they speak the Hellenic language (a topic for future discussion), or not,” Katsos said.

Dr. Raftis noted that the years of the pandemic were hard on dance groups and associations and some have not come back to pre-pandemic levels. He added that some festivals and local events are coming back as well.

Eric Hill then introduced Yvonne Hunt who pointed out that she went to Greece to study dance in the mid-1970s because she could not study dance in Romania at the time since it was at that time “a closed communist country.” The U.S. State Department told her that she could go to Romania, “but don’t call us if you have a problem because we cannot help you.” She then became involved in the folk dance community in Seattle and learned about the Greek restaurants and little by little learned about Greek dance though she did not at that time speak the language. Hunt decided she would have to visit Greece to learn about all the varied dances, so she went for a month in 1975, and “barely got started.” She eventually decided to stay for a year which turned into 14 years she noted. Her original interest was in Epirus and conducted seminars there with various associations, and then on her own, first in Crete, and now her seminars are in the Serres region during Apokries.

Joe Kaloyanides Graziosi shared his personal experience of being exposed to Greek dance at a young age and then “opening his horizons and discovering the richness of the regional variety of Greek dance.”

“I fell in love with Greek music and dance at a very young age, I’m second generation Greek-American on his mother’s side,” he said. “I was fortunate in that my mother’s relatives my mother and her close friends from the Greek communities were ‘meraklides’ they loved to dance and they went to all sorts of dance events and I begged to tag along.”

Eventually he started dancing at church sponsored events with his cousins in the 1960s in the Boston area, pointing out that the typical dances performed were the Syrto, Kalamatiano, Tsamiko, a fast Hasapiko, Zeimbekiko, Tsiftenteli, and Karsilama. There were also distinctly Greek-American dances the “much-maligned Misirloo or Never on Sunday which has a very distinct step pattern in the United States though it is dying out, it is basically a very slowed down version of Rhoditikos or Kritikos in Rhodes, and a type of Karsilama done in shoulder hold, not face to face,” Graziosi said.

Achilleas Tsiaras also spoke about his personal experience and love of dance in the Meliki area, noting that when there was a panegyri he was drawn to the dances, especially the ones which were performed by dancers in traditional costume. He then spoke about the Roumlouki regional tradition of the Lazarines, young women who dress in traditional costume and perform songs and dances on the Saturday of Lazarus. Tsiaras pointed out that he sees a great deal of interest in traditional dance among the younger generations. He later introduced his daughter who sang a song typical of the Lazarines tradition.

The complete discussion is available on EMBCA’s YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/3UaKl1B.