EMBCA Presented Legacy of the Great International Statesman Ioannis Kapodistrias

NEW YORK – The East Mediterranean Business Culture Alliance (EMBCA) presented a fascinating panel discussion on the ‘Legacy of a Great International Statesman – Ioannis Kapodistrias,’ on the anniversary of his birth, February 11. The discussion was introduced and moderated by EMBCA President Lou Katsos.

The distinguished panel included Professor Ilias Giarenis, Vice Rector Ionian University; Honorary Professor of Ancient History Pierre Ducrey of the University of Lausanne; Professor Emeritus Nikolaos Karapidakis of Ionian University and Member of the Rectorate of Ioniki Akadimi; Dr. George Kalpadakis, Senior Researcher at the Modern Greek History Research Center at the Academy of Athens (KEINE); and filmmaker Giannis Smaragdis.

“Ioannis Kapodistrias, a prominent Hellenic and International statesman of the 19th century, left an indelible mark on the course of Hellenic as well as European history,” Katsos said in his introduction. “Born in Corfu February 11, 1776, Kapodistrias embarked on a remarkable career that would culminate in his role as the first head of state of independent Hellas. His legacy is multifaceted, encompassing international diplomatic achievements, administrative reforms, and enduring contributions to the concept of a modern Hellenic nation-state. Join us, on the Anniversary of of his birth, as we discuss and commemorate the life of this great man Ioannis Kapodistrias who helped create the modern nation of Greece.”

“Kapodistrias’ early years were marked by a diverse range of experiences in the Ionian Islands, Russia, and Geneva,” Katsos noted. “He began his political journey in the Ionian Islands, where he served in administrative positions under French and then British rule. This exposure honed his skills in governance and diplomacy.”

“Kapodistrias’ career then took a turn towards Russia, where he became a prominent figure in diplomatic circles and served as the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs and later as the Russian Ambassador to the Italian states,” Katsos said. “During his time in Russia, Kapodistrias developed a keen understanding of European politics, laying the foundation for his future diplomatic endeavors.”

Prof. Giarenis in his presentation went into further detail about Kapodistrias’ life and legacy, pointing out that Kapodistrias is often viewed as a martyr or tragic hero, but was a man of his era and was formed by his hometown of Corfu, the cities where he lived, and the states he served. He noted that “Kapodistrias saw in modern Greece of the era the opportunity of the implementation of the attractive to him, but not only to him, ancient legend of the phoenix which gets reborn, recreated, from the ashes, but his vision for Hellenism and the Hellenic state of his era did not prevent him from the practical moves and measures.”

Prof. Ducrey discussed Kapodistrias as a Swiss national hero and referred to the exhibition which ran during the 1821 bicentennial celebrations and the exhibition catalog, ‘Geneva and Greece: Friendship and Independence’ which was designed as a tribute to three men, Kapodistrias, Charles Pictet de Rochemont, and Jean-Gabriel Eynard. Their combined efforts allowed Switzerland and Greece to restructure and gain their independence. He pointed out that in France, however, an exhibition in honor of Geek Independence did not even mention Kapodistrias.

The catalog was first published in French by the Hardt Foundation in collaboration with the Museum of Art and History, for the 200th anniversary of the Greek Struggle for Independence (1821-2021). The book, with contributions from 30 authors mainly of Greek and Swiss origin, is divided into three parts. The first addresses Kapodistrias’ support for the Swiss Confederation during the Congresses of Vienna and Paris. The second focuses on reactions to the War of Independence in Switzerland, in particular in Geneva, and the third on the creation of the Greek State.

Prof. Ducrey noted that Kapodistrias lived in Geneva from 1822-27 and a slide showed the building and the plaque which includes the dates when he lived there and that he was an honorary citizen of Geneva and of Lausanne. In fact, he was the first honorary citizen of Lausanne in 1816. A street in Geneva is also named after him as is a park in Lausanne which has a bust of him on display as well.

Dr. Kalpadakis spoke about Kapodistrias and Rhigas Velestinlis and “what did they envision respectively for the post-Ottoman Balkans and Greece’s role in them and how were their visions inspired by the ideas and ideals of their day.”

Filmmaker Giannis Smaragdis is working on a feature film about Kapodistrias and spoke in Greek, noting that “Kapodistrias is a great figure, the greatest Hellenic politician after Pericles of ancient Athens, because he was not simply a politician, he was a visionary in difficult times trying to help Greece liberate itself from the Turks and his role in the Revolution is not truly known… only two people really knew his role which was in fact much more essential than what most accounts show, especially from those who wanted to sully his image.”

Smaragdis noted that Kapodistrias was a simple soul who after he was dragged by his horse at the age of 16 and nearly died, came to in front of the Church of Panagia in Corfu, seeing it as a miracle of the Panagia, he considered becoming a priest but instead became a doctor to be useful to others, returning to his hometown and never taking payment for his services which shows the type of person he was.

Video of the discussion is available on EMBCA’s YouTube channel: https://shorturl.at/akoHN.

More information about EMBCA is available online: https://embca.com.