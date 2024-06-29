x

June 29, 2024

Culture

EMBCA Hosted the 4th Hellenic Rembetika/Harlem Blues/Jazz Concert in NYC

June 29, 2024
By Eleni Sakellis
EMBCA event 2024 IMG_3493
The legendary Phil Young Trio with Annette St. John on vocals performed at EMBCA's 4th Hellenic Rembetika/ Harlem Blues/Jazz Concert on June 27 at the Russian Tea Room. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

NEW YORK – The East Mediterranean Business Cultural Alliance (EMBCA) hosted the 4th Hellenic Rembetika/ Harlem Blues/Jazz Concert in partnership with the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce (GHCC) at the Russian Tea Room in Manhattan on June 27. The evening began with a cocktail hour followed by the concert in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Harlem Week and also in support of the National Jazz Museum in Harlem and bringing back the City College of New York (CCNY) Acropolis Marble Castings (acquired by CCNY in 1852) to Harlem. The Hellenic music was performed by the Hellenic Ensemble with singer Julie Ziavras, Kostas Psarros on bouzouki and Petros Hatjopoulos on keyboard while the Harlem Blues/Jazz music was performed by the legendary Phil Young Trio with Annette St. John on vocals.

GHCC Executive Director Winston Majette gave the welcoming remarks and introduced EMBCA Founder and President and GHCC Executive Vice President Lou Katsos who also shared his greetings. He noted that “this is the 4th event we’re having together… we decided that in this particular year to have a special venue,” pointing out that it is the 50th anniversary of Harlem Week and it is time for the casts of the iconic sculptures of the Parthenon (acquired by CCNY in 1852) to return to Harlem, much like it is time for the Parthenon Marbles currently in the British Museum to be returned to their homeland, Greece, which received enthusiastic applause from all those present.

John Catsimatidis and Lou Katsos at the 4th Hellenic Rembetika/Harlem Blues/Jazz Concert on June 27. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

Majette noted that Harlem Week began as two days and is now 28 days of events, in-person and virtual, and encouraged everyone to check out the full list of events online: http://harlemweek.com.

National Jazz Museum in Harlem Board of Trustees Chair Richard S. Taffet and Executive Director Tracy Hyter-Suffern spoke about the museum and its mission “to preserve, promote and present jazz by inspiring knowledge, appreciation, and the celebration of jazz locally, nationally, and internationally.”

They urged everyone to visit and support the museum, with more information available online: https://jmih.org.

Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce Vice President Voza Rivers. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

The musical program began with two songs to commemorate the grim 50th anniversary of the illegal invasion and occupation of Cyprus and continued with a variety of songs from the Hellenic repertoire. Audience members sang along with the familiar songs in Greek and in English once the Harlem Blues/Jazz portion of the concert began.

Among those present were John Catsimatidis, Eftihia Pylarinou-Piper, George Kitsios, Jeannie Kouros, GHCC President Lloyd Williams, Vice President Voza Rivers, and many members of the GHCC and the community.

More information about EMBCA is also available online: https://embca.com.

EMBCA hosted the 4th Hellenic Rembetika/Harlem Blues/Jazz Concert in partnership with the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce at the Russian Tea Room on June 27 with a performance by the Hellenic Ensemble- singer Julie Ziavras, Kostas Psarros on bouzouki, and Petros Hatjopoulos on keyboard. Photo by Eleni Sakellis
The legendary Phil Young Trio with Annette St. John on vocals performed at EMBCA’s 4th Hellenic Rembetika/ Harlem Blues/Jazz Concert on June 27 at the Russian Tea Room. Photo by Eleni Sakellis
National Jazz Museum in Harlem Executive Director Tracy Hyter-Suffern and Board of Trustees Chair Richard S. Taffet. Photo by Eleni Sakellis
The East Mediterranean Business Cultural Alliance (EMBCA) hosted the 4th Hellenic Rembetika/Harlem Blues/Jazz Concert in partnership with the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce at the Russian Tea Room on June 27. Photo by Eleni Sakellis
Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Winston Majette gave the welcoming remarks at the event on June 27. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

