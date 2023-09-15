x

September 15, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Society

EMBCA and American Legion Host 9/11 Tribute in Athens

September 15, 2023
By Constantine S. Sirigos
20230911_141210 (1)
EMBCA and American Legion hosted 9/11 tribute in Athens. Third from the left is EMBCA Founder and President Lou Katsos. (Photo: TNH/Constantine S. Sirigos)

ATHENS – As a tribute to the men and women that were taken awake from us, and in honor of the United States of America, which was attacked on September 11, 2001, the East Mediterranean Business Culture Alliance (EMBCA), in Cooperation with The American Legion in Greece presented ‘A Remembrance and Commemoration of 9/11/01’ at the Athens Plaza Hotel in Athens.

The program included an introduction by Nikos Papadopoulos and Presentations by EMBCA Founder and President Lou Katsos. Anastasia Zannis, international soprano and crossover singer, offered stirring renditions of the Greek and American national anthems and the Battle Hymn of the Republic.

Anastasia Zannis, international soprano and crossover singer, and Nikos Papadopoulos. (Photo: TNH/Constantine S. Sirigos)

Papadopoulos shared the origins and purpose of the American Legion, the U.S. veterans organization, noting that at times there were up to five chapters in Greece after the first was established there is 1927 – there is one active to this day, Post GC 1, of which he is the Commander.

As did Katsos after him, Papadopoulos spoke of his personal experience and memories of being in New York on 9/11. Excusing himself for becoming emotional – although everyone in the room understood quite well – he explained that he lost three friends on that terrible day.

Katsos was the principal speaker, first thanking the individuals and groups who made the event possible, and then sharing his reminiscences. He began by noting, as is the case with everyone in America, that he will near forget exactly where he was and what he was doing on that morning, September 11, 2001 – as is the case with John F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1963.

He was on the site of one of his major construction projects, on West 42st Street in Mid-town Manhattan, and said that like most people, when he learned about the first plane crash, at 8:45 AM, he thought a plane from a nearby airfield had gone astray – as happens occasionally with buildings in Manhattan. When the second tower was struck, however, he knew something serious had happened, and his thoughts immediately turned to his family’s safety.

After highlighting the other stunning events that followed in 2001, Katsos spoke of the St. Nicholas project, which he said was worth the cost and 20 year wait for many reasons.

He noted that the building is not merely a church, but a scared cenotaph for the nearly 3,000 innocent people who lost their lives at Ground Zero on 9/11. As its full name denotes, it is also a ‘National Shrine’ for 9/11 in America.

New St. Nicholas is also a tribute to Hellenism and Orthodoxy, Katsos noting that its main material is pentelic marble, from the same vein as that used in the Parthenon. There is also a powerful connection with Constantinople, headquarters of the Orthodox Church. “There are 40 skylights in the dome, just as there are 40 windows in the Aghia Sophia,” he noted.

Also present at the Tribute were Dr. John Chrysoulakis, the Secretary General for Greeks Abroad and Public Diplomacy, Paul Graddon and Xenia Kerstanshi, political officers, U.S. Embassy in Athens, Fr. Panteleimon Tsorbatsoglou, artist Agni Zotis, and Greek-American banker, Tassos Philipakos

 

RELATED

Society
Corfu Bars Re-Sold Unfinished Drinks, Smuggled, Tainted Alcohol Seen

CORFU - Greek tax inspectors checking bars on the popular Ionian island of Corfu found evasion and somethings they weren’t looking for - unfinished drinks sold as shots to unsuspecting buyers and reports smuggled or doctored alcohol was used.

Politics
During Detente, Greece and Turkey Compete for Fighter Jet Superiority
Politics
SYRIZA Pushes Parliamentary Debate on Thessaly Floods Disaster

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.