EMBCA and American Legion Host 9/11 Tribute in Athens

ATHENS – As a tribute to the men and women that were taken awake from us, and in honor of the United States of America, which was attacked on September 11, 2001, the East Mediterranean Business Culture Alliance (EMBCA), in Cooperation with The American Legion in Greece presented ‘A Remembrance and Commemoration of 9/11/01’ at the Athens Plaza Hotel in Athens.

The program included an introduction by Nikos Papadopoulos and Presentations by EMBCA Founder and President Lou Katsos. Anastasia Zannis, international soprano and crossover singer, offered stirring renditions of the Greek and American national anthems and the Battle Hymn of the Republic.

Papadopoulos shared the origins and purpose of the American Legion, the U.S. veterans organization, noting that at times there were up to five chapters in Greece after the first was established there is 1927 – there is one active to this day, Post GC 1, of which he is the Commander.

As did Katsos after him, Papadopoulos spoke of his personal experience and memories of being in New York on 9/11. Excusing himself for becoming emotional – although everyone in the room understood quite well – he explained that he lost three friends on that terrible day.

Katsos was the principal speaker, first thanking the individuals and groups who made the event possible, and then sharing his reminiscences. He began by noting, as is the case with everyone in America, that he will near forget exactly where he was and what he was doing on that morning, September 11, 2001 – as is the case with John F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1963.

He was on the site of one of his major construction projects, on West 42st Street in Mid-town Manhattan, and said that like most people, when he learned about the first plane crash, at 8:45 AM, he thought a plane from a nearby airfield had gone astray – as happens occasionally with buildings in Manhattan. When the second tower was struck, however, he knew something serious had happened, and his thoughts immediately turned to his family’s safety.

After highlighting the other stunning events that followed in 2001, Katsos spoke of the St. Nicholas project, which he said was worth the cost and 20 year wait for many reasons.

He noted that the building is not merely a church, but a scared cenotaph for the nearly 3,000 innocent people who lost their lives at Ground Zero on 9/11. As its full name denotes, it is also a ‘National Shrine’ for 9/11 in America.

New St. Nicholas is also a tribute to Hellenism and Orthodoxy, Katsos noting that its main material is pentelic marble, from the same vein as that used in the Parthenon. There is also a powerful connection with Constantinople, headquarters of the Orthodox Church. “There are 40 skylights in the dome, just as there are 40 windows in the Aghia Sophia,” he noted.

Also present at the Tribute were Dr. John Chrysoulakis, the Secretary General for Greeks Abroad and Public Diplomacy, Paul Graddon and Xenia Kerstanshi, political officers, U.S. Embassy in Athens, Fr. Panteleimon Tsorbatsoglou, artist Agni Zotis, and Greek-American banker, Tassos Philipakos