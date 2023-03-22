x

Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus: Clerk/Typist

March 22, 2023
The Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in the United States (2211 R Street NW, Washington DC 20008) is recruiting two (2) full-time positions of Clerk/Typist under locally employed staff terms and conditions.

Requirements
– Fluent in English and Greek, both written and oral.
– Proficiency in MS Office (Word, Excel, Power Point, Outlook).
– Integrity, discretion, organizational skills, good judgement, initiative and responsibility.

• University diploma relevant to the requirements of this position will be considered an advantage.

Job Description
– Support in the day-to-day operation of the Consulate
– Communication with the public.
– Communication with governmental authorities in Cyprus
– Perform duties related to the Embassy’s work as directed
– Archive support

Eligibility
Applicants must be American citizens or legal residents with appropriate work authorization in the US (green card holders).

Employment of non-U.S citizens or lawful permanent residents, who would be required to obtain a visa to enter the US and work as local staff, is limited to 5 years in accordance with US regulation.

Students or trainees in the US or persons engaged in other professional or commercial activity are not eligible.

Remuneration
Salary is determined in accordance with the General Schedule (GS) Classification and Pay System of the US Office of Personnel Management (Salary Table 2021-DCB). The successful candidate will be placed on Grade 5 Step 1, with a gross annual salary of $42,870.

Submission of applications
Interested candidates should apply by submitting the following documents to [email protected] by April 16th, 2023.

– Letter of interest.
– Copies of diplomas.
– Detailed resume / CV.
– Copy of a valid passport.
– Two recommendation letters or the names of two persons who can provide recommendations.
– Certificate of a clear criminal record

Hard copies of diplomas and other qualifications must also be submitted at the time of the interview. Applications submitted after the deadline or not supported by the required documentation will not be considered.

Informing of candidates
Shortlisted candidates will be invited for an interview and/or written test. The dates of the interviews will be announced at a later stage and candidates will be informed accordingly.

For more information you may contact the Embassy Administration Office at 202-462-5772 (ext 4).

