Embark on a Budget-Friendly Adventure With These Affordable Destinations

Nearly 40% of Americans choose travel over financial stability, funding trips on credit and sacrificing other budget line items to take a vacation. That’s according to a recent survey commissioned by Justfly.com.

The online travel agency asked 2,000 Americans how real people manage travel expenses with rampant inflation. Many people would rather sacrifice anything other than travel. More than 60% of Americans cut back elsewhere to afford a vacation, while 37% use credit to fund their trips.

Rather than join them, visit a more affordable destination this year to keep your travel well within your budget.

Choose an Affordable Destination Instead

Trips don’t have to stretch your finances to the limit. Affordable destinations await visitors, both in the United States and around the world.

WeThrift, a premiere resource for finding great deals online, did the legwork, analyzing data from hotel prices, attraction prices, food costs, and airline routes for popular cities worldwide to reveal which trips offer the best value.

Ready your luggage and embark on a fantastic adventure to one of these inexpensive locales.

Most Affordable US Destinations

No U.S. city scored in the top 10 of the most affordable destinations, but after factoring in the cost of a domestic versus international flight, several U.S. destinations soar to the top.

Consider one of these fantastic cities for a fun-filled yet affordable vacation in the States.

Orlando, Florida

One of the most visited U.S. cities is also the most affordable, provided visitors skip the luxury stay at Disney. Outside the Magic Kingdom & Epcot, Orlando offers Universal Theme Parks, SeaWorld, and many fun activities ranging from museums to escape rooms.

Though Orlando didn’t earn the top spot in any metric, it’s No. 5 ranking in hotel affordability and No. 6 ranking in overall ticket prices, coupled with high scores in public transportation, meals, and drinks, catapulted the city to the top of the list.

San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio boasts the lowest prices for attractions, meals, and hotel accommodations, putting it among the most affordable destinations stateside — if you can get there. The low score in flight availability bumped Alamo City to No. 2.

It’s the perfect place for a family vacation despite the potential frustration of finding flights. San Antonio features Ripley’s and SeaWorld for those seeking tourist attractions, the Alamo and Spanish Missions for history lovers, and the iconic River Walk for travelers interested in unique cultural experiences.

Atlanta, Georgia

The Atlanta airport operates as one of the biggest hubs in the nation, serving more passengers than any other city. Travelers will almost always find a flight to A-Town. Atlanta also ranked No. 2 in hotel affordability and No. 4 in attraction affordability, making it an ideal getaway spot.

When visiting Atlanta, stop at the Georgia Aquarium to glimpse the largest fish in existence — the whale shark. Georgia Aquarium is the only aquarium in the country housing these magnificent creatures.

Dallas, Texas

Dallas is another massive airport hub, seeing more nonstop flight routes than any other U.S. city. The Metroplex ranked No. 4 in accommodation affordability.

Dallas offers many exciting tourist attractions, from art museums to botanical gardens. Don’t miss the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza to pay respect to the nation’s 35th president.

Chicago, Illinois

For an affordable vacation to a central metropolitan area, head to Chicago. The Windy City ranked No. 5 in attraction affordability and tied for No. 2 in food affordability. Despite being a major city, the area boasts low-cost public transportation and reasonable hotel rates.

Top off your Chicago itinerary with a trip to the Art Institute of Chicago, one of the most impressive art museums in the country, featuring works from iconic artists like Monet, Van Gogh, and Hopper. Next, take an architectural boat tour on the Chicago River, enjoy a drink on the 99th floor of the Hancock Center’s Signature Room, or ride the Ferris wheel at Navy Pier.

Most Affordable International Travel Destinations

Though domestic travel is easier on the wallet, many can’t resist the allure of an international adventure.

Those looking to journey overseas in 2024 should explore these fantastic destinations while still cost-effective.

New Delhi

If you can afford the airfare, the rest of your trip to New Delhi will seem like a steal. The city has the second-most affordable accommodations and sits at No. 6 on the list of lowest attraction prices.

The ease of access put New Delhi at the top of the list. With the third-most flight routes in the world, according to WeThrift, the city sees more travelers than any other city.

New Delhi is only three hours from the Taj Mahal, India’s most iconic attraction. However, there’s plenty to do in the city, from exploring ruins to feasting on a street food smorgasbord.

Hanoi

Hanoi is cheaper than New Delhi on nearly every metric but sees far fewer flights and passengers, making it harder to score airfare savings.

Vietnam’s capital city features numerous museums dedicated to the arts, cultural history, and Vietnam War remembrance. Hanoi is home to various foods and attractions celebrating the fusion of French and Asian cultures.

Cairo

A trip to see the pyramids in Giza tops many intrepid travelers’ bucket lists. With Cairo ranking as the third-most affordable destination, there is no better time to visit.

Travelers fascinated with Ancient Egypt must visit the Museum of Egyptian Antiquities, which features more than 100,000 objects sharing the history of the Old Kingdom. Visitors must also get a taste of modern Egyptian culture by exploring the numerous markets, mosques, and street food vendors scattered throughout the city.

Istanbul

Istanbul serves as a gateway between Europe and Asia. The city straddling continents sees more flight routes than any other city, making it easy to score great deals on airfare.

Explore the ruins of Emperor Constantine’s castle or shop at the most iconic bazaar in the world, with stalls stretching further than the eye can see. Visit the Blue Mosque for a stunning example of Islamic artistry, or discover sunken ruins in the Basilica Cistern.

Hurghada

For a relaxing beach vacation on the shores of the Red Sea, visit Hurghada, a resort town on Egypt’s eastern coast. Though it’s a little harder to get to than the other cities in the top five, Hurghada offers the cheapest transit tickets and second-lowest attraction prices.

Hurghada features water parks, beaches, boating, and everything you could want from a seaside desert oasis. It rests within a day’s drive from Cairo, making it easy to hit both affordable destinations in a single trip.

Travel Doesn’t Have To Break the Budget

Don’t sacrifice financial security for a trip this year. Book a trip to a cheaper destination to enjoy the best of both worlds.

—

Melanie Allen | Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.