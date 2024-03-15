Email Data Breach Claims MEP, Greece’s Interior Minister, Diaspora Official

Politics

ATHENS – Greece’s Interior Ministry General-Secretary Michalis Stavrianoudakis resigned and New Democracy’s Secretary for Diaspora Affairs Nikos Theodoropoulos was dismissed over a data breach in which Member of the European Parliament Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou sent emails to Diaspora voters.

She said she now will not be a candidate in June European elections in the brouhaha that developed after it was earlier reported she sent the emails minutes after Diaspora voters were informed how to vote by mail, apparently giving her an inside edge.

The developments came a few days after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said there was a need for an “in-depth” investigation into the matter and said his party would hold its own investigation of its EU lawmaker and any role of the ministry.

The Athens Prosecutor’s Office and the country’s Data Protection Authority (DPA) have already taken action in the wake of the reports that Asimakopoulou reached out to the Diaspora who will be allowed to cast votes by mail.

The Parliament will have elections in June and they are seen as a barometer of party strength in countries as well, with New Democracy holding leads as high as 20 percent over rival parties in the country.

Asimakopoulou is a lawyer and graduate of the prestigious Bryn Mawr college in Pennsylvania, run by the Quakers, and of the Ivy League Cornell Law School and earlier said she had done nothing wrong in getting the email addresses.

“We will not allow any shadows in this matter,” Interior Minister Niki Kerameus earlier told state broadcaster ERT, adding that the probe if her agency was in any way involved in giving the candidate the email addresses of the voters.

Many responded that she hadn’t sought their consent as required by the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation but she said, ​​“One hundred days before the European elections, my office sent a newsletter to Greeks abroad using contact information that I collected during the last five years as an MEP, in order to ask their permission to communicate with them regularly, as I always have done, with respect to personal data and GDPR since 2018.”

“I have never received personal data from the Interior Ministry or any other government body on Greeks living abroad,” she added.

Kerameus said, “Our goal is to ascertain and confirm the adequacy of the security of personal data protection processes,”after rival parties demanded to know if there was a violation of privacy laws.

Kerameus said that the issue has “nothing to do with the postal vote. It concerns the adequacy of data security for the voter rolls of 2023,” the government making it easier for Greeks abroad to vote.

The Interior Ministry denied it had given Asimakopoulou after she had suggested in an interview that she got the information from the ministry’s electoral registers.