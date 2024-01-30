Elton John and Bernie Taupin to Receive the 2024 Gershwin Prize for Pop Music

FILE - Elton John, left, and Bernie Taupin, winners of the award for best original song for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from "Rocketman", pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
NEW YORK — The songwriters who gave us “Your Song,” “Tiny Dancer” and “Rocket Man” will add to their stuffed awards shelf later this year when Elton John and Bernie Taupin are awarded the Gershwin Prize.
The Library of Congress said Tuesday that songwriter-performer John and lyricist Taupin will receive the library’s Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, called by the institution “one of the great songwriting duos of all time.”
They will be bestowed the prize at an all-star tribute concert in Washington, D.C., on March 20. PBS will air portions of it on April 8.
“Elton John and Bernie Taupin have written some of the most memorable songs of our lives. Their careers stand out for the quality and broad appeal of their music and their influence on their fellow artists,” Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a statement.
Their hits include “Your Song,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Rocket Man” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” “Bennie and The Jets” and “Crocodile Rock.” John has retired from touring.
The prize, named after Jazz Age songwriters George and Ira Gershwin, is described as the “nation’s highest award for influence, impact and achievement in popular music.”
Taupin was in many ways the Ira to John’s George Gershwin, a lyricist who liked to tell stories with his words, whether giving “a mohair suit, electric boots” to “Bennie and the Jets” or calling Marilyn Monroe — and later Princess Diana — “A Candle in the Wind.” John was the showman, pounding his piano and famous for impressive melodic hooks and elaborate costumes.
Past recipients include Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Billy Joel, Willie Nelson, Smokey Robinson, Tony Bennett,Lionel Richie,Joni Mitchell, Emilio and Gloria Estefan and Garth Brooks.
“I’ve been writing songs with Bernie for 56 years, and we never thought that that one day this might be bestowed upon us,” John said in a statement. “It’s an incredible honor for two British guys to be recognized like this. I’m so honored.”
“To be in a house along with the great American songwriters, to even be in the same avenue is humbling, and I am absolutely thrilled to accept,” Taupin said in a statement.
Taupin and John were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1992. In 2023, John inducted Taupin into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. John this month achieved EGOT status after winning an Emmy for “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium.”
An 18th century British painting stolen by New Jersey mobsters in 1969 has been returned more than a half-century later to the family that bought it for $7,500 during the Great Depression, the FBI's Salt Lake City field office announced Friday.
ATHENS - After a milder winter in 2022 led to a reduced olive oil production in Greece this year, the onset of colder weather now - which the trees need in winter - have raised hopes that the 2024 yield will be greater.
HOUSTON, Texas - "An angel from Chania has fallen asleep," said many Greek-Americans who gathered on Saturday, January 27, at the Cathedral of the Annunciation in Houston to bid a final farewell to 21-year-old Rafaella Pitsikali, who passed away last Wednesday.
NEW YORK — The songwriters who gave us "Your Song," "Tiny Dancer" and "Rocket Man" will add to their stuffed awards shelf later this year when Elton John and Bernie Taupin are awarded the Gershwin Prize.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In