Elpidophoros Offered Presidency of Hellenic College-Holy Cross to Demetrios Logothetis

Community

BOSTON – Archbishop Elpidophoros of America has reportedly offered the presidency of Hellenic College and Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology (HCHC) to Demetrios Logothetis, currently the chairman of the Leadership 100 endowment fund. Logothetis, who is from Chicago, was appointed chairman in February, 2022 after retiring from the multinational professional services firm, Ernst & Young in 2019.

According to information from members of the Board of Trustees – who spoke to The National Herald on condition of anonymity because Elpidophoros forced them to sign a confidentiality agreement that bars them from to talking to the media (meaning TNH), as he did for the members of the Archdiocesan Council – the Archbishop made the offer to Logothetis during the recent Commencement of the School of Theology on May 20, 2023.

The information received by TNH indicates that Logothetis will respond, but not immediately, despite being pressured to accept the proposal. There are just a few alternative solutions since those who have been approached thus far have declined.

Telephone calls by TNH to Logothetis went unanswered at the time of the completion of this article.

Hellenic College and Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology have again been left without a president after the recent resignation of George Cantonis, who said he was departing for health reasons. His contract was for five years, but he is departing after three-and-one-half-years of service at the School. It is reminded here that Cantonis had resigned in the past over disputes with Archbishop Elpidophoros but he retracted his resignations. During the recent Commencement ceremony, Cantonis thanked Elpidophoros for their cooperation.

Cantonis succeeded to the presidency of Fr. Christopher Metropulos, who was led to resign after three years elapsed on his five-year contract – the School honored its obligations under the contract.

Additional recent resignations include deans of Hellenic College as a result of which since January, 2020 Timothy Patitsas has served as Interim Dean. Fr. George Parsenios was hired to be Dean of the School of Theology and was given automatic tenure as a professor of New Testament, but he also announced that he was resigning for health reasons – meanwhile, he has been appointed presiding priest at the St. Nicholas parish in Lexington, MA.

It is reminded here that two lawsuits are pending in Massachusetts courts stemming from the dismissal of two tenured professors, Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Clapsis and Dr. Evie Zahariadis-Holmberg. Four other professors were also dismissed by Cantonis. The National Herald has learned the lawsuits concern the School of Theology and the Archbishop. It is expected that they both Elpidophoros and Cantonis will be called to testify under oath, along with others from the Board of Trustees but also from outside the School.

Should Logothetis accept the offer to assume the Presidency of the School he would have to resign from the chairmanship of Leadership 100. As is widely known, Leadership 100 is the most substantial financial helper and sustainer of the School.

Annual operating expenses of Hellenic College – Holy Cross are $8,978,892 according to the numbers Cantonis had given to TNH, while the number of members of the student bodies for both schools has been declining. Recently, eight graduated from Hellenic College and sixteen form the Master of Divinity program of Holy Cross, which is largely for those students who will become priests. Out of the sixteen, two were women.

In the meantime, HCHC and the Archdiocese issued the following announcement of the appointment of a search committee for a president:

“Search Committee Formed to Locate new President of Hellenic College/Holy Cross.

With the blessings of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America and the Hellenic College/Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology Board of Trustees, the Presidential Search Committee will begin its work to identify its new President.

The HCHC Presidential Search Committee is made up of 6 committee members: 2 appointed by the Board of Trustees; 2 faculty members – one from Hellenic College and one from Holy Cross, along with two appointed by the Archbishop.

The Search Committee is comprised of Chairman Father Mark Leondis, Dr. Spyro Catechis, Dr. Philip Mamalakis, Demetri Papacostas, Dr. Kathleen Ryan, and Dr. Kathryn Yatrakis. Deacon Gary Alexander serves as the HCHC Staff Coordinator.

‘I am confident that this Search Committee, made up of Clergy, educators and faithful members of the Board of Trustees, will offer their best efforts in identifying potential candidates for one of the most important positions in the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America,’ stated Archbishop Elpidophoros of America.

The process of identifying the new president will commence early next week and continue through the summer and fall of 2023.”