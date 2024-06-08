x

June 8, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 66ºF

ATHENS 85ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Columnists

Elpidophoros’ Actions Against the Church of Greece

June 8, 2024
Analysis by Theodore Kalmoukos
ΑΡΧΟΝΤΕΣ-ΑΘΗΝΑ-38-scaled
Archbishop Elpidophoros offers a ‘Trisagio’ service before the reliquary where the remains of the national martyr Patriarch Gregorios V are kept. Photo GOA/Dimitrios Panagos

Αlmost every time Elpidophoros visits Greece, he is bound to leave behind some negative memory stemming from actions and deeds against the Church of Greece. Let’s delve into the matter: During the liturgy at the Cathedral of Athens on Sunday, May 26, as part of the conference of the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, he engaged in the following act: With excessive theatrics, he knelt before the reliquary where the remains of the national martyr Patriarch Gregorios V are kept, whom the Turks hanged at the gate of the Patriarchate, and performed a Trisagion service for the repose of his soul. If you can believe it!

Of course, Elpidophoros’ inadequacies have become increasingly apparent. However, I cannot believe that he was unaware that funeral Trisagia are not performed for saints, since, if I could use a theological expression, they are ‘already deified’, although they too await the ‘last day’, which they nevertheless experience in the ‘eschatological present’ of the Church in the here and now.

However, he engaged in this act for the following reasons: Firstly, because there was a live television broadcast that would show his ‘humble’ genuflection in front of the reliquary of Saint Gregory, since everything is done for publicity.

Secondly, to humiliate the Church of Greece and its current Primate, Ieronymos, by implying that the Mother Church of Constantinople does not recognize the canonization of the National Martyr Patriarch Gregorios, which the Church of Greece unanimously declared on April 8, 1921. Thus, Elpidophoros does not consider him a saint, hence the Trisagion for the repose of his soul.

Thirdly, in this way, he was ‘selling’ out to his spiritual father and protector, Patriarch Bartholomew. Out of respect and honor for the institution represented by Bartholomew, no one dares to tell him bluntly that “enough is enough with all that you are plotting against the Church of Greece.” That is something that the hierarchs of Crete recently dared to do with their extremely forceful letter urging the Patriarch “not to interfere” in their jurisdiction. Respectfully, I must say that Ieronymos also bears responsibility here, as he passively bears the humiliations of the actions and words of Elpidophoros.

Fourthly, the Phanar does not proceed with the recognition, or if you prefer, the ‘official’ recognition, of the canonization of Gregorios in order to avoid angering the Turks.

RELATED

Editorial
Biden Is Copying Trump on Immigration

Biden seems to be in despair that he will lose the election.

Columnists
It’s Time to Establish the Second-Greatest Generation
Columnists
Notes from Yolanda: Fathering, a Balancing Act

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

The Fall of Constantinople Mourned, Cretan Heroes Honored in Athens

ATHENS - The Fall of Constantinople in 1453 is one of the seminal dates in Greek history, a ‘before and after’ moment that defines the modern Greek character, evoking mourning – but also inspiration.

A nutritional crisis can occur not only due to a lack of availability of suitable food but also due to a lack of proper consumption.

THRU JUNE 9 ASTORIA – The Timarete 7th Annual Hellenic Art Festival 2024, organized and presented by the Academy of Hellenic Paideia, runs through June 9, under the auspices of the Consulate General of Greece.

Biden seems to be in despair that he will lose the election.

ATHENS – The Athens Riviera Summit 2024 takes place June 18-20 at the prestigious Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.