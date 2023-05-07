x

Elon Musk’s Mother Sees Greece’s Rich Potential for Wealthy Tourists

May 7, 2023
By The National Herald
Elon Mush
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

ATHENS – The mother of Twitter and Tesla owner Elon Musk visited the overrun island of Santorini for the 1st International Luxury Tourism Conference and said Greece is ripe for the rich.

Maye Musk, a model and dietitian, said she loved the country and saw how it could easily attract even more of the world’s wealthy and super-wealthy as the COVID-19 pandemic has waned and luxury resorts are popping up.

She spoke during the The Luxury Side of Greece conference co-organized by Thira Municipality and Update Entertainment that used the other name by which the island is known, reported GTP Headlines.

https://news.gtp.gr/2023/05/05/maye-musk-explores-greeces-luxury-tourism-potential/

Now 75, she jumped onto her Twitter account and social media to praise Greece as she shared photos – from inside a yacht and beside a Tesla – not in the midst of the hordes who have begun arriving.

“A day trip exploring Santorini in a Tesla and on a boat, Love Greece,” said Musk, who has visited the country and several islands before, praising Greek hospitality and promoting her book A Woman Makes A Plan.

Her son visited Greece in 2022 on his yacht, off the equally tourist-soaked island of Mykonos infamous for massive amounts of visitors during the summer and for gouging them with high prices.

The conference featured a number of speakers, government officials keen on all-out development that has so overtaken Santorini the infrastructure can’t keep up and the number of cruise ships is being limited.

Also speaking during in the conference, Eliza Vozemberg, a Member of the European Parliament from Greece, said gaining a bigger share of the 150-billion euro ($168 billion) global luxury market is a priority.

