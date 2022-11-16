x

November 16, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.04 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Society

Elon Musk Bringing First Tesla Electric Cars to Athens

November 16, 2022
By The National Herald
Musk Twitter Politics
FILE - Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP, File)

ATHENS – If you think electric cars are like a horse-and-buggy get ready for the first Tesla dealership that’s coming to Greece’s capital Nov. 21, and some versions so fast they can smoke a Corvette Sting Ray or Lamborghini.

It will be based in the neighborhood of Maroussi where a sign has already been put up announcing it, said Proto Thema, Tesla Athens putting the finishing touches for its debut.

Tesla Athens is headquartered in Maroussi. On Monday, the first signs with the brand’s name were installed, and on November 21 the car showroom opens to the public, protothema.gr reports.

Cars are expected in the windows for gawkers and the vehicles will include the Model S Plaid, which has 1022 horsepower and can go 348 kilometers (216 miles) per hour, Greece having a speed limit of 120 kilometers (75 miles) per hour. That car will be available early in 2023, the report also said.

The automotive services will be carried out in a different area, while Kosmocar has recently been added to the network of service partners, it said.

RELATED

Politics
Erdogan Says US, Greece, Some EU Countries Protect Terrorists

ATHENS - After accusing Greece repeatedly of training terrorists to be used against Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said it's also protecting them, along with the United States and some European Union countries.

Society
Greece: 55,917 Coronavirus Infections in Week of Nov. 7-13, 115 Deaths
Society
Mitsotakis Briefed by Rector Papaioannou on the AUTH’ s Policy for Extroversion and Internationalisation

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Democrats Κeep Senate Μajority as Republican Push Falters in Nevada, a Victory for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda.

ATHENS – If you think electric cars are like a horse-and-buggy get ready for the first Tesla dealership that's coming to Greece's capital Nov.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The killer — or killers — who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death remained at large Tuesday, prompting many students to leave the campus in the idyllic small town despite police assurances that there was no imminent risk to the community.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA's new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard Wednesday, bringing the U.

BOSTON – His Eminence Metropolitan Gerasimos of San Francisco is scheduled to have Mitral Valve Replacement surgery on Tuesday December 6, 2022, as he personally informed via an e-mail announcement to the clergy and the laity of his Metropolis.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.