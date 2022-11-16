Elon Musk Bringing First Tesla Electric Cars to Athens

Society

ATHENS – If you think electric cars are like a horse-and-buggy get ready for the first Tesla dealership that’s coming to Greece’s capital Nov. 21, and some versions so fast they can smoke a Corvette Sting Ray or Lamborghini.

It will be based in the neighborhood of Maroussi where a sign has already been put up announcing it, said Proto Thema, Tesla Athens putting the finishing touches for its debut.

Tesla Athens is headquartered in Maroussi. On Monday, the first signs with the brand’s name were installed, and on November 21 the car showroom opens to the public, protothema.gr reports.

Cars are expected in the windows for gawkers and the vehicles will include the Model S Plaid, which has 1022 horsepower and can go 348 kilometers (216 miles) per hour, Greece having a speed limit of 120 kilometers (75 miles) per hour. That car will be available early in 2023, the report also said.

The automotive services will be carried out in a different area, while Kosmocar has recently been added to the network of service partners, it said.