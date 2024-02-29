x

February 29, 2024

Ellie Falaris Ganelin on Concert Replay Broadcast on Leap Day February 29

February 29, 2024
By The National Herald
Ellie G
Ellie Falaris Ganelin. (Photo: Xilo Photography)

NEW YORK – Greek-American Ellie Falaris Ganelin, gifted musician and Greek Chamber Music Project Director, announced a special replay of a concert to be broadcast on Leap Day, February 29.

She said: “A few weeks ago, I performed in a really special sold-out concert in Detroit with my old friend, pianist and composer Michael Malis. The program was called ‘Hellenic Sounds and More’ and featured a set of songs by Mikis Theodorakis along with myself on flute and baritone (and fellow Greek-American) Constantine Novotny. It was such a treasured moment, both bonding with the artists and feeling the warmth from the audience.”

“The concert also included the world premiere of Michael’s song cycle, ‘Another Country, Another Shore: New Songs for Cavafy,’ performed by himself and Novotny,” Ganelin continued. “The text is based on the poetry of C.P. Cavafy and seamlessly switched between the original Greek text and the English translation — something that feels so true to the diasporic experience. Fun fact: I premiered a version for flute of the movement ‘Body, Remember’ last year.”

A replay of the concert will be broadcast on February 29 (Leap Day) at 7 PM EST. Register here to watch the recording: https://promusicadetroit.com/895-2/.

Learn more about the program: https://promusicadetroit.com/product/michael-malis-february-4-2024/.

