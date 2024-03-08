Ellie Falaris Ganelin Announces New Name for GCMP- Kombos Collective

United States

The Greek Chamber Music Project has a new name and is now known as Kombos Collective. Photo: Kombos Collective

BERKELEY, CA – Ellie Falaris Ganelin, a gifted musician and the Greek Chamber Music Project (GCMP) Director announced on March 6 that the GCMP has a new name and is now known as Kombos Collective.

“Back in 2011, I created the Greek Chamber Music Project as a kind of marriage between my classical music background and my heritage,” Ganelin, Kombos Collective Director, said in statement via email. “While classical music was mainly at the core of the programming, I always thought about chamber music encompassing a broader range of intimate music. It seems though, that ‘chamber music’ carries its own connotations of being elitist and exclusive, which is not at all at the core of my ethos.”

“Today, the work of GCMP combines classical, contemporary, jazz and world music in a way that’s more fluid and inclusive,” Ganelin continued. “To best reflect this evolution, I’ve devised a new name that captures the vision and direction for the work. I’m excited to introduce you to the new name: Kombos Collective.”

“Kombos first started as a play on words: the combo, or small jazz ensemble,” she said. “Kombos is the Greek word for knot. Like the strands of a rope, each musical voice comes together to create a strong bond. Kombos also evokes imagery around sailing and the sea, which is foundational to the Hellenic world. And Collective captures the many wonderful artists that collaborate on these programs.”

“I hope this new name aptly captures the spirit and energy of this music-making organization,” Ganelin concluded.

More information is available online: https://kombosmusic.com/.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/komboscollective.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/komboscollective/.