x

March 8, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

United States

Ellie Falaris Ganelin Announces New Name for GCMP- Kombos Collective

March 7, 2024
By The National Herald
Kombos-Logo_Formerly-GCMP_Black-01-1-2048x624
The Greek Chamber Music Project has a new name and is now known as Kombos Collective. Photo: Kombos Collective

BERKELEY, CA – Ellie Falaris Ganelin, a gifted musician and the Greek Chamber Music Project (GCMP) Director announced on March 6 that the GCMP has a new name and is now known as Kombos Collective.

“Back in 2011, I created the Greek Chamber Music Project as a kind of marriage between my classical music background and my heritage,” Ganelin, Kombos Collective Director, said in statement via email. “While classical music was mainly at the core of the programming, I always thought about chamber music encompassing a broader range of intimate music. It seems though, that ‘chamber music’ carries its own connotations of being elitist and exclusive, which is not at all at the core of my ethos.”

Ellie Falaris Ganelin. (Photo: Xilo Photography)

“Today, the work of GCMP combines classical, contemporary, jazz and world music in a way that’s more fluid and inclusive,” Ganelin continued. “To best reflect this evolution, I’ve devised a new name that captures the vision and direction for the work. I’m excited to introduce you to the new name: Kombos Collective.”

“Kombos first started as a play on words: the combo, or small jazz ensemble,” she said. “Kombos is the Greek word for knot. Like the strands of a rope, each musical voice comes together to create a strong bond. Kombos also evokes imagery around sailing and the sea, which is foundational to the Hellenic world. And Collective captures the many wonderful artists that collaborate on these programs.”

“I hope this new name aptly captures the spirit and energy of this music-making organization,” Ganelin concluded.

More information is available online: https://kombosmusic.com/.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/komboscollective.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/komboscollective/.

RELATED

Politics
Tannousis and SI Officials Demand Investigation of Midland Beach Migrant Shelter

STATEN ISLAND, NY – New York State Assemblyman Michael Tannousis (R, C-Staten Island/Brooklyn) joined Rep.

General News
Kosmos, an Intimate, Modern Greek Restaurant in Walpole, MA
General News
Restaurateur Dimitri Fetokakis – Loving the Business, Greece, the Family

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

To Revive Stale US Sales, Candy Companies Pitch Gum as a Stress Reliever and Concentration Aid

Candy companies want to know: What will make Americans start chewing gum again? Gum’s bubble burst during the COVID-19 pandemic, when masks and social distancing made bad breath less of a worry and fewer people spent on impulse buys.

STATEN ISLAND, NY – New York State Assemblyman Michael Tannousis (R, C-Staten Island/Brooklyn) joined Rep.

WALPOLE, MA – Kosmos is an intimate, modern Greek restaurant in Walpole, MA, offering an ever-evolving menu helmed by Executive Chef Angelos Petropulos and inspired by family recipes, sophisticated cocktails infused with unique Greek ingredients, a comprehensive Greek wine, beer and spirits list, and traditional Greek desserts.

WASHINGTON  — President Joe Biden will announce Thursday that the U.

BOSTON – For the first time in the history of the Archdiocese of America, an Archbishop has filed a Pre-judicial Declaration (Εξόδικο) against a media outlet, specifically against the religious website ‘Exapsalmos’ – www.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald