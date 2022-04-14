x

April 14, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 63ºF

ATHENS 43ºF

International

Eliminated by City, Atlético Μust Εnsure Return to Champions

April 14, 2022
By Associated Press
APTOPIX Spain Soccer Champions League
Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez, left, Angel Corread, center, and Rodrigo De Paul stand dejected after the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Manchester City at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

BARCELONA, Spain — Despite being reduced to 10 men and stymied in attack, Atlético Madrid still had a last-gasp chance to send its ill-humored Champions League quarterfinal against Manchester City into extra time.

But when the ball fell to Ángel Correa in the area, the forward steered his injury-time shot right at the gloves of Ederson. City’s goalkeeper ensured a scoreless draw in Madrid on Wednesday and made good on the English side’s 1-0 first-leg win.

Atlético can’t linger in disappointment for long. It must salvage what it can from the dwindling season by making sure it returns to Europe’s top club competition with a top-four finish in the Spanish league.

“We are hurting for how this Champions League ended, and we are never going to stop believing,” Atlético midfielder Koke Resurrección said. “We have to finish the season well to play in the Champions again and be able to play games like this next season.”

Atlético hosts Espanyol on Sunday. The Liga titleholder enters the round in fourth place, but fifth-placed Real Betis is one point behind before playing sixth-placed Real Sociedad on Friday. Sociedad is also in striking distance at only three points behind Atlético.

With Real Madrid running away with the title race in Spain, the biggest contest is for those other three Champions League spots. Barcelona and Sevilla, level on points in second and third, are just three points ahead of Atlético.

Diego Simeone’s side won six in a row in La Liga — its best run of the season — until it was upset at lowly Mallorca 1-0 last weekend. Together with the series against City, Atlético has gone scoreless in three consecutive games.

So, while Atlético succeeded in limiting City’s vaunted attack to a single goal in 180-plus minutes, it failed to generate enough danger despite having added Antoine Griezmann and Matheus Cunha to an attack that already featured Correa, Luis Suárez and João Félix.

Espanyol offers Atlético a good opportunity to rediscover its finishing touch. The 11th-placed Espanyol is winless in its last five games on the road, with its last away victory coming in December.

Real Madrid is 12 points clear before visiting third-placed Sevilla on Sunday. The Sevilla game and the game at Atlético next month are the biggest hurdles left for Madrid to add to its record 34 league titles.

Karim Benzema and his league-high 24 goals will again lead Madrid in Seville. Goal No. 38 in all competitions on Tuesday clinched a 5-4 aggregate victory over Chelsea in their Champions League quarterfinal.

Madrid will be without holding midfielder Casemiro, serving a one-game suspension for an accumulation of yellow cards.

Sevilla’s 4-2 win over Granada last weekend was its first victory in five rounds.

Barcelona hosts Cádiz on Monday after winning its last six league games by the combined score of 22-5. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored eight times in that period.

RELATED

International
Villarreal Stuns Bayern to Reach Champions League Semifinals (Highlights)

MUNICH — As the final whistle blew — and Bayern Munich's dejected superstars slumped to the ground — Villarreal's substitutes raced onto the field to join the teammates who ousted the six-time European champions.

International
Benzema Strikes again as Madrid Fends Off Chelsea Comeback (Highlights)
International
Djokovic Is Motivated to Compete Again for Biggest Titles

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Video: Michigan Cop on Black Man’s Back, Fatally Shot Him

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Black man face-down on the ground was fatally shot in the back of the head by a Michigan police officer, the violent climax of a traffic stop, brief foot chase and struggle over a stun gun, according to videos of the April 4 incident released Wednesday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings