Elgin’s Theft of Parthenon Marbles Like Nazis Taking Arc de Triomphe

Culture

A visitor walks past ancient sculptures that are part of the Parthenon Marbles at the British Museum in London, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON – Noted British actor and writer Stephen Fry, a champion of the return of the stolen Parthenon Marbles from the London Museum to Greece, compared their theft by Lord Elgin to the Nazis taking the Arc de Triomphe from Paris.

Fry, who has spoken out strongly for Greece to get back the treasures, made another case on the Australian TV series Stuff the British Stole – the museum has many artifacts taken from other countries and former colonies.

The British Museum claims to be the rightful owner of the stolen marbles in claiming they were purchased from Elgin, who took them off the Parthenon beginning in 1806 with the alleged permission of the ruling Ottoman Empire.

But the Turks didn’t own them and now Turkey has said there was no real document supporting Elgin’s claim, undercutting another of the many arguments the museum uses in keeping the 2500-year-old invaluable marbles.

Fry said that even if there were “the most scrupulously written document” granting permission to Elgin to remove the marbles, “It’s like saying ‘Well, Germany claims it should have the Arc de Triomphe and there’s the document that proves it.’ But the Nazis were an occupying force. What right did they have to give away parts of France? It wasn’t theirs to give away.”

Fry said the museum should return them outright, although Greece has been offered only a loan in return for giving up ownership rights and sending other valuable artifacts to be held hostage until their return to London.

A return would be better, he said. “Wouldn’t Britain look classy for doing that?” he said. “Wouldn’t that be a fantastic feather in our cap? Because they mean so much more to Athens than perhaps we understand.”

He added: “What we look for in museums is that they should be ahead of us, not behind us, when it comes to … humankind and its meaning and stories, including the story of what the museum means. (Museums) reveal so much about us.”

The marbles have been held at the British Museum in London since 1832.

In 2023 the British Museum said it was “actively seeking a new Parthenon partnership with our friends in Greece and as we enter a new year constructive discussions are ongoing.” But that, it said, was only for a loan deal.

The museum’s trustees have insisted the marbles were not stolen and that it’s better to show them in London instead of Athens because it’s an “important representation of ancient Athenian civilization in the context of world history”.

Fry acknowledged the marbles probably “would be in a worse state, in some ways, had (Elgin) not taken them to London” but he said they should be sent back because “there is a sacredness about these marbles” among Athenians.

AND STONEHENGE TOO

“One of the reasons I want this to go ahead is because of my love for my country, for all its faults, not because I am some sort of traitor,” he added, speaking out again for their return, to deaf ears from the museum and the government.

In January, 2023, Fry – whose works include books about Greek myths, joined a chorus of calls for return of the marbles from a long line of celebrities, international committees and a majority of the British people.

Fry at that time said the theft of the marbles would be like the removal of the Stonehenge rocks in England, or the Eiffel Tower from Paris in another cultural comparison to make the case for their return.

“I think this comparison speaks to the cultural importance of the Parthenon sculptures, which are an indelibly evocative symbol of Greek heritage and identity,” he said of its significance.

Elgin sold them to the museum after getting into financial difficulties and a new Acropolis Museum was opened in Athens near the Parthenon with a top glass-walled floor set aside for the return, if it ever happens.

Fry told the British newspaper The Guardian that a solution that could satisfy both sides would be a cultural partnership in which the British Museum could return the Marbles and get loans from Greece of other artifacts to display.

“I want the British Museum to continue in its role as a ‘museum of the world’, showcasing magnificent Greek artifacts as part of rotating exhibits. But the Parthenon sculptures must be reunified – permanently – in Athens,” said Fry.

But media reports said that would be only as a loan which, if accepted, would require Greece to give up ownership permanently to the museum with contradictions still abounding about the possible terms.

Fry said: “The frieze and metope bring to life the Greek history, myths and legends that captivate lovers of classical antiquity like me. Not only do I believe they rightfully belong to Greece, but would these intricately carved sculptures not be all the more stunning to behold if seen reunited as a single artistic piece of work in the Acropolis Museum?”

“We must not get bogged down by disputes about definitions regarding ownership. We must also move away from cyclical discussions about whether Lord Elgin was a hero or a villain. Ultimately, these won’t get us anywhere,” he added.

“By being magnanimous and returning the Parthenon sculptures, and establishing a new cultural partnership between our two countries, just think of the benefits for the Anglo-Greece relationship too,” he added.