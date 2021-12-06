x

December 6, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 55ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Society

Eleven Free Wi-Fi Access Points Installed in Central Athens

December 6, 2021
By Athens News Agency
A man wearing a face mask to curb the coronavirus looks at his mobile phone as he walks in front of a mural created by street artist INO in Psiri district of Athens, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
FILE- A man wearing a face mask to curb the coronavirus looks at his mobile phone as he walks in front of a mural created by street artist INO in Psiri district of Athens, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Eleven free Wi-Fi access points have been installed at central Athens public spots over the last two months, the municipality said on Monday.

More than 100,000 people have so far made use of these to access the internet, registering some 300,000 unique logins.

The target is to install free wi-fi spots in all of Athens’ 129 neighborhoods, the municipality noted, and it added that another 118 digital services are also available to Athenians, including issuance of digital certificates and other essential documents.

At the moment, people can log online at the following public wi-fi spots:

– Syntagma Square

– Lycabettus

– Plateia Iroon (Psiri Square)

– Kotzia Square

– Serafeio sports center of Athens municipality

– Central Library of Athens municipality, Domokou 2 Street

– Athens municipality Cultural Center, Akadimias 22 Street

– Liossion 22 Street

– Karamanou Square

– First Cemetery of Athens

– Citizens’ Services Center (KEP) at Plateia Victoria (Victoria Square)

RELATED

Politics
On Comeback Trail, Papandreou Reaches KINAL Leadership Final

ATHENS – His leadership of the former PASOK Socialist party while Prime Minister brought the party's end but George Papandreou has returned to reach a run-off to be the new head of the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL.

Politics
PM Chairs Meeting on Digitalisation of Driving Licence Renewal
Society
Greece Confirms 4,943 New COVID Cases on Monday, 116 Deaths

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

United States

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Initiative (THI) 9th Annual New York Gala took place on December 4, in-person after last year’s virtual-only event, raising over $2 million to provide continued pandemic crisis relief and help foster Greek economic recovery opportunities after months of fiscal challenges.

Politics

MANCHESTER, NH – On December 3, Greek-American Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) announced his campaign for re-election to Congress and launched a 14-community road trip across the First District to connect with voters and listen to their stories.

Church

BOSTON – V Rev. Protopresbyter Demetrios Tonias resigned from the Deanship of the Annunciation Cathedral of Boston for health reasons.

General News

Church

Video

New York Film Critics Name “Drive My Car” Best Film of 2021

NEW YORK — The New York Film Critics Circle on Friday named "Drive My Car," Ryusuke Hamaguchi's intimate three-hour epic and Haruki Murakami's short story adaptation, the best film of the year.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings