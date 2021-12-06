Eleven Free Wi-Fi Access Points Installed in Central Athens

Society

ATHENS – Eleven free Wi-Fi access points have been installed at central Athens public spots over the last two months, the municipality said on Monday.

More than 100,000 people have so far made use of these to access the internet, registering some 300,000 unique logins.

The target is to install free wi-fi spots in all of Athens’ 129 neighborhoods, the municipality noted, and it added that another 118 digital services are also available to Athenians, including issuance of digital certificates and other essential documents.

At the moment, people can log online at the following public wi-fi spots:

– Syntagma Square

– Lycabettus

– Plateia Iroon (Psiri Square)

– Kotzia Square

– Serafeio sports center of Athens municipality

– Central Library of Athens municipality, Domokou 2 Street

– Athens municipality Cultural Center, Akadimias 22 Street

– Liossion 22 Street

– Karamanou Square

– First Cemetery of Athens

– Citizens’ Services Center (KEP) at Plateia Victoria (Victoria Square)