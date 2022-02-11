Eleni Touloupaki to Αppear Βefore Μagistrate on March 2

Politics

ΑΤΗΕΝS – Public prosecutor Eleni Touloupaki was on Friday given until March 2 to prepare her testimony to Special Supreme Court Examining Magistrate Konstantina Alevizopoulou for a series of charges that concern her conduct when she was chief prosecutor against Corruption and her handling of the Novartis case.

The Supreme Court’s investigation is mainly focused on former alternate justice minister Dimitris Papangelopoulos, after Parliament voted in favour of his prosecution on charges of manipulating the Novartis investigation in order to accuse specific political figures as suspects.

Touloupaki has denied the charges against her.