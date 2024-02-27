Eleni Saltas Wins Taste Awards’ Best of Europe for ‘Eleni’s Greek Odyssey’

Eleni Saltas is a special achievement honoree award winner for her show ‘Eleni’s Greek Odyssey’ and its episode ‘Poseidon Adventure’ in the Best of Europe category at the 15th Annual Taste Awards. Photo: Courtesy of Eleni Saltas
SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Eleni Saltas, Salt Lake City-based food blogger, cookbook author of ‘All You Can Greek: Food Life Travel’, TV personality and influencer, has been announced as a special achievement honoree award winner for her show ‘Eleni’s Greek Odyssey’ and its episode ‘Poseidon Adventure’ in the Best of Europe category at the 15th Annual Taste Awards.
In addition to winning the Best of Europe category, Saltas’ show ‘Eleni’s Greek Odyssey’ and the episode ‘Poseidon Adventure’ which aired on RECIPE.TV, was also nominated in the Best Television Food Program and Best International Program categories.
Saltas and all the Taste Awards winners, honorees and inductees will receive their awards at the ceremony in Beverly Hills on March 11. The Annual Taste Awards is a broadcast awards show that recognizes creators, producers, hosts, and directors of lifestyle programs, series, shows, and cinema. Finalists are selected primarily from work and content broadcast between October 2022 and December 2023, including public and media screenings.
‘Eleni’s Greek Odyssey’, Saltas’ broadcast debut, began with a call from Executive Producer and Director Lisa-Renee Ramirez in spring 2023 when she invited Saltas to join the RECIPE.TV team for a series on Greek recipes, cooking, and travel. In May 2023, the crew began filming episodes featuring Saltas in Athens, Greece, and by the fall of 2023, shows began airing on RECIPE.TV, an award-winning TV network dedicated to famous chefs, inspired recipes and world cuisines. Episodes include ‘Dinner at the Acropolis’, ‘My Greek Food Trip’, ‘A Day in Athens’, and ‘My Poseidon Adventure’. Each episode is unique as Saltas takes viewers through Athens to sample iconic Greek foods and tour historic sites, all while cooking fresh dishes along the way.
Growing up in Salt Lake City’s vibrant Greek community, Saltas enjoyed the traditional Greek fare lovingly prepared by her family, and she gives special credit to her great-aunt and grandmothers. As a teen, she began making Greek appetizers for home parties. Her food fascination morphed into a blog that was intended as a resource for fitness tips and healthy Mediterranean recipes. Her blog eventually led to publishing ‘All You Can Greek: Food Life Travel,’ a 197-page cookbook filled with 65 recipes including Greek dips, salads, and traditional main courses like spanakopita and avgolemono. The book, which was featured in The National Herald in 2019, contains a glossary of Greek culinary terms, travel sections that highlight Greek beaches and monasteries, and a chapter on personal life lessons that relate to Greek culture. ‘All You Can Greek’ is available at local book stores and specialty food markets, as well as online.
Saltas will release a second cookbook ‘All You Can Greek: Feasting While Fasting’ in the spring of 2024. Saltas and her crew will officially receive their honor at the 15th Annual Taste Awards in Beverly Hills on March 11.
To watch ‘Eleni’s Greek Odyssey’ and the ‘Poseidon Adventure’ episode, visit: https://recipe.tv.
