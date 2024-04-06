Eleni Saltas Launches New Cookbook with 50 Lenten Recipes

Food

All You Can Greek: Feasting While Fasting by Eleni Saltas is available online on April 8. Photo: John Taylor

A plant-based diet, like the Greek one, is well-known for its health benefits. Fasting during Great Lent is a great time to implement a healthy vegan diet plan, but that does not mean sacrificing great taste. The new e-cookbook, All You Can Greek: Feasting While Fasting by Eleni Saltas, the award-winning cookbook author, blogger, and TV personality, features 50 recipes that are rooted in Orthodox Lenten traditions, but also suitable for anyone seeking a healthy lifestyle and diet.

Of her Greek roots, Saltas wrote in her first cookbook, ‘All You Can Greek: Food, Life, Travel’ (2019): “My Greek DNA stretches across Greece from the ancient city of Olympia (Yiayia Helen Patsuris Metos) to the high mountain village of Stromi in the Roumeli region (Papou Chris Metos), through Megara in Attiki (Papou Pete Saltas) and across the sea to Gavalahori, Crete (Yiayia Stella Nepolis Saltas).”

Saltas writes in the introduction to ‘All You Can Greek: Feasting While Fasting’: “The fastest way (pun intended) to raise eyebrows among your coworkers, friends, and even family is to mention that you’re fasting. Are you ultra-religious they will wonder? Are you on the latest fad cleanse? Are you heading into surgery? None of the above?”

“That’s fine,” she continues. “This e-book is for everyone who seeks healthy lifestyle meals no matter the reason and no matter for how long. While these recipes are rooted in Orthodox Lenten traditions, their health benefits are for everyone, anytime, from carnivores to vegetarians and vegans.”

“For example, one of my fitness training associates is a carnivore Catholic Irishman who loves his Irish stew and Irish stout, yet he follows the Orthodox non-meat consumption fasting calendar as his guide to staying healthy year round,” Saltas writes. “By doing so he is always at his best physically, mentally and even spiritually.”

“Fasting dishes are often crafted from humble ingredients like lentils, chickpeas, and beans that provide a rich source of protein and fiber,” she notes. “Fresh garden vegetables, herbs, and spices give life to those simple ingredients.”

‘Nistisima’ foods are consumed during fasting periods when meat, eggs, dairy products, and fish are prohibited. Wine and oil are also not allowed on strict fasting days but are allowed on certain days during Lent.

All You Can Greek: Feasting While Fasting’ is a great guide to healthy eating not only during fasting periods, but all year round, too.