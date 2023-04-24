Greek-American Eleni Kounalakis Running for Governor of California

Politics

Eleni Kounalakis, currently serving as the 50th lieutenant governor of California, has announced her candidacy in the 2026 elections to be the state’s first woman governor.

In a message sent to supporters on April 24, she declared:

“As a proud mother, daughter, advocate, and leader, I know the struggles Californians face and have the experience and grit to bring meaningful change to my beloved home state. I will fight fiercely to build a future where everyone – regardless of race, class, or immigration status – has the same chance and opportunity that my family and I had.

I am a proud daughter of California, and my family’s story is a familiar one in our state.

I grew up as a the daughter of a Greek immigrant and like many other families, we had humble beginnings. My siblings and I were reminded every day how lucky we were to have the opportunity this country offers.

As a teenager, my father began working in the fields and later as a waiter in California’s very own governor’s mansion. Little did we know that just one generation later, I would be serving as the first woman elected Lieutenant Governor in the same place my father began his American dream.

Now, I am running to become the first woman to serve as Governor.

My gratitude for the possibilities our beautiful Golden State has offered and my passion for ensuring every family has the same shot at a brighter future led me to begin my career in public service. As Lieutenant Governor, I’ve worked hard to make our state work better for all Californians — making college more affordable, fighting against climate change, and championing abortion rights and gender equality.

My family and I owe everything to our beautiful state. My love for our state runs deep, and if elected, I will work day in and day out to make sure every Californian has the chance to walk the pathway of the California dream just like I have.

It’s time we make history. If you are ready to join this team and join my fight for a better, stronger California, please become a Day One Donor to my campaign for Governor today.

Let’s do this. Together.”