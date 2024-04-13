Elena Karabatos – Compassionate Super Lawyer

Nextgen

NEW YORK – The 2023 edition of New York Super Lawyers magazine featured an article written by Natalie Pompilio about Elena Karabatos, distinguished New York matrimonial attorney. It doesn’t begin by listing her accomplishments and honors – there are many, engendered by her intellect and legal talent – but her humility, which is a crucial part of what clients and colleagues value most about Karabatos: her character.

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement, and the article recently appeared in a special advertising supplement of the New York Times.

Pompilio begins: “On a Monday earlier this year, three of the partners at the Garden City matrimonial law firm Schlissel Ostrow Karabatos kept getting text messages from other Nassau County attorneys: Where are you….” The messages were coming from event hosted by the Nassau County Bar Association, where Karabatos was beign honored – but she didn’t tell anyone. “It was a pretty big deal,” Partner Joseph DeMarco notes, adding “Elena is definitely great about not boasting about her accmplishments.”

Karabatos downplayed the honor when Pompilio asked about it, “then she talks about what really maters to her.” Karabatos said: “My job as an attorney is to actively listen to what my client is saying, understand their situation, and give them a voice – to advoicate for them and to help them achieve their goals.”

That is her intellect coming to the fore. Then there is the compassion: “A divorce can be like a death,” she says, “there is grief involved – and to be able to watch people go through the stages, the progression, and then see them come out on the other side…is an incredible gift.”

Finally, were hear her passion and dedication to excellence’. DeMarco says: “She’s passionate about what she does. One of her greatest strengths is being able to resolve super-complicated cases – handling not just the case itself, but all the personalities involved. She’s the person I want working with me when I’ve got a difficultd adversary of high tension between parties.”

Her “self-dedicated No. 1 fan” Pompilio writes, is her husband of 34 years, Bryan Skarlatos, who “credits her success to a true love of people and their stories, a desire to serve and make life easier for others, and an emotional intelligence” that Skarlatos, who is a partner at the Manhattan law firm Kostelanetz LLP, says is “off the charts.”

He continues: “She gets her energy from being with people. She has real empathy and understands where people are coming from. Clients appreciate that. They feel understood and know she has their back.”

Pompilio tracks Karabatos’ empathy to her experiences in the neighborhood growing up in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn in the 60s and 70s, raised along with her older brother John by her Greek-American parents. She spoke Greek and English in a home “often filled with grandparents, aunts and uncles and cousins. It was a little loud and chaotic, and just right for Karabatos.”

The article reveals that “as one of the younger kids in the neighborhood, she was sometimes picked on.” Her mother would say to her upset daughter: “Elena, it’s not all about you. Don’t worry about it. They’re so concerned about their own issues, they’re not even focused on you.” Karabatos told Pompilio: “that’s a real life lesson: ‘Eh, don’t worry about it. Move on move forward. So what, they said that to you? They had a bad day.’”

Karabatos’ parents were passionate about education. “There was no world too big for their kids. They were very much, ‘Go out there and do it,’” Karabatos remembers, adding that “education was everything to them: ‘Go to a good college, have a career, and make something of yourself. Don’t rely on anybody. Be independent.’”

Karabatos attended private school far away in Brooklyn Heights, but the subway ride was an education in itself. “I was watching people, always listening… I saw people from all walks of life… I learned how to fit in and just be with all of these different people. I learned how to navigate difficult situations.”

At Tufts University in Boston, Karabatos majored in drama and political science. “The former is the one that most sticks with her today,” the article noted – and it must come in handy interacting with judges and jurors.

She met Skarlatos in law school and they are parents to twins Nikolas, a computer security engineer, and Sofia, an attorney.

Her generation of women attorneys had to overcome sexism. In court in the early ’90s, when she was “massively pregnant” with her kids, she asked a judge if she could sit down. He replied, “Ma’am, if you’re not up to trying this case, don’t be here.” She remained on her feet and won her argument.

Skarlatos marvels at her popularity: “At weddings, someone will say, ‘I want to toast my matrimonial lawyer. Elena, will you please stand up?’ … and someone will say, ‘Just to be clear, if we divorce, I get Elena.’”

Karabatos is co-author, with Stephen W. Schlissel, of the second edition of ‘Separation Agreements and Marital Contracts’ and for over a decade she taught a course on negotiation at Hofstra Law School.

(Material from New York Super Lawyers magazine was used in this article)