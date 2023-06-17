Eleftheria Pancyprians win it all in the Eastern Premier Soccer League Metropolitan Conference

SPORTS

In a match where both teams played with a lot of anxiety, the Pancyprians defeated Greek American 2-1 and won first place in the playoffs of the Metropolitan Conference of the Eastern Premier Soccer League. It was winners take all for the Cypriot- American amateur soccer team this year and will get a chance to reach their final destination, at the top of the EPSL Final Four. The event for the grand prize is scheduled to take place at the Evergreen Sportsplex in Leesburg, Virginia, and the winner from the Metropolitan Conference will get to face one of the finalists from the other three groups (Northwest, Delaware River, Mid-Atlantic Conference) during the weekend of June 24-25.

Last Saturday night at St. John’s University Belson Stadium, a special moment took place before the derby of the “eternal” opponents started. The 97 year old Mr. George Andreadis, was presented an award by the Greek American managers for his contribution to the club and for his devotion for the Hellenic American football in general. The expatriate got to kick the first pass in order to officially start the game.

As as far the game itself, only at times the passion and power one would have expected from a “derby” were display. Besides this overgeneralization, Pancyprians were more in tune and tried with organized attacks to create good chances against a multi-tier defensive opponent. The Greek Americans tried to trap the home team, by giving them a lot of space in the field and pursue sudden counterattacks, mainly with long balls, to reach to their top “guns”, Robinson and Rodrigo. This tactic almost paid off early in the game, at the 13th minute, when their Argentinean center forward and first scorer Rodrigo entered swiftly into the box, and while under pressure unleashed a “lightning bolt”. The goalie Nova was able to save the goal and send the ball for a corner kick. Tο the surprise of many both linesman and referee had a different opinion and instead gave back the ball to Nova for a free kick. This decision infuriated Rodrigo who continue to complain incessantly to the linesman, while distracting his teammates. Under the circumstances, Pancyprian’s Tristino took the ball from midfield, ran all the way up to his opponents’ box without any interference, passed on to his right to Holland, where with his “razer” cross reached to the Colombian right winger Ruiz, and with a great touch from close distance opened the score (1-0). Meanwhile Rodrigo was still complaining about the previous play, and all he managed to achieve was to get yellow carded.

Greek Americans seeked for an immediate and equal response, but a rushed shot from the top of the box was easily deflected by defender Hanson. Another good opportunity for Pancyprians was made at the 25th minute of the game, this time with Argudo which was meant for him to score. Instead it was at the 30th minute, when Pancyprian’s usual “suspect” Holland (scores constantly against Greek American), took his turn, and with a shot from close range put his team up by two goals.

At this point, spectators were looking forward for the game to get to be a real “derby”, on the contrary Greek Americans were surprised two be down 2 nill so early in the game, while the home team resorted to protect their lead and “freeze” their opponents game.

As expected by the die-hard friends of Greek-American, their team returned a lot stronger in the second half, managed to get an early goal – 47th minute – and get their team back in the game, only down by one and with 43 minutes remaining for the final whistle. However the Cypriot-American team did not panic and was able to handle the pressure, avoiding any kind of mistake. With their intelligent and calm game, they almost scored for the third time, in the 65th minute, when Holland’s shot hit the left sidebar. The remaining 25 minutes of the game were no of interest, since it was quite obvious both teams ran out of steam. Despite the many substitutions and even the change of formation for Greek-American it was obvious they were having a bad night. The final score of 2-1 proved to be a fair and square victory for the Pancyprians, where they will have the chance to try their luck in the EPSL Final Four.

“Great honor for the Greek American”

The name George Andreadis, literally reminds the living history of the Greek American. The 97-year-old expatriate is the only surviving founding member of the “Historic” and the people of the Greek American did everything to bring him to the final and honor him as he deserves. According to the relevant announcement of the Greek American management: “Yorgos Andreadis is the only remaining founding member of the Greek American and in fact today he is 97 years old. When some of us younger board members found out last week about Mr. Andreadis, we said we should approach him and invite him to the final. On Monday (5/6), we spoke with his son Nikos and he told his father about the phone call. He was very happy to from hear us. It was an honor and a privilege for us to have him in our match, to make the first pas of the final, but also to get to know him better. Today’s Greek American aspires to recognize and respect the club’s history. Just as on Saturday night when the people showed him respect, awe and emotion by shaking the hand of one of the oldest founding member of the club, thanking him at the same time for what he started, many, many years ago. As Greek Americans, we thank the Andreadis family for helping Mr. George attend the final. It was truly a great honor for Greek American.”

Source: Denos Vlahos