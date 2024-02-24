x

February 24, 2024

Eleftheria Pancyprian Youth Team Visits President of Cyprus

February 24, 2024
By The National Herald
ΠτΔ – Παιδιά ομογένειας - μέλη της
Children of the Diaspora - members of Eleftheria Pancyprian of New York. (Photo Cyprus Presidency)

On Thursday, February 22, the members and escorts of the teenage soccer team of Eleftheria Pancyprian of New York, who are currently being hosted in Cyprus, were guided through the Presidential Palace. Welcoming the delegation, President Christodoulides assured them of the intention of the Cypriot state to support the children’s soccer teams of the Diaspora, especially though endeavors like organizing visits to Cyprus. As the Cypriot President stated in his greeting, he has personal experience of how important these trips are, as he has spent a significant part of his life close to the Diaspora, and part of his family resides in New York. He emphasized that through his contacts with the Diaspora in the United States, he has learned to love Cyprus more. President Christodoulides also highlighted the significant work being done by the children’s and teenage soccer teams of the Eleftheria Pancyprian club, emphasizing that the members “do what they do without expecting anything in return.”

On behalf of the delegation, the president of Eleftheria Pancyprian Youth Soccer Club, Nikos Tziatzas, presented President Christodoulides with a team jersey bearing the number 9 as a souvenir gift.

Subsequently, the President of the Republic guided the children and their escorts through the Presidential Palace, including his office, giving a brief historical overview of Cyprus and the tragic events of 1974.

A total of 20 teenagers under the age of 16 along with their escorts, have been in Cyprus since February 15, aiming to familiarize themselves with the local culture and history. In this context, they have been visiting various attractions in Cyprus and participating in soccer matches with local youth teams. In his address during the meeting with the President of the Republic, Tziatzas emphasized the importance of such visits to Cyprus. As he explained, the children’s soccer teams were founded in the early 1980s by Mike Leandros to provide a healthy outlet for children. He noted that today, around 300 children aged 5-17, both boys and girls, participate in the teams. He also mentioned that the teams compete in the Junior Soccer Leagues in the United States and provide scholarships for the athletes, both for university studies and for learning the Greek language.

