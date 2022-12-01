x

December 1, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.04 USD

NYC 35ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Society

Electricity Producers to Pay over 373 Million Euros Tax on ‘Excess Profits’

December 1, 2022
By Athens News Agency
A tax office in Marousi, Athens. (Photo: Eurokinissi/Stelios Misinas)
A tax office in Marousi, Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Stelios Misinas)

ATHENS – The Athens Tax Office on Wednesday confirmed that electricity producers owe 367,067,027.54 euros in total for the extraordinary levy of 90%, based on the increase of their gross profit margin for the period October 2021-June 2022. This amount, as stated by Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, is payable until December 30, 2022.

According to the minister, in the next few days the remaining amounts calculated by the other tax offices, amounting to 6,478,194.19 euros, will also be confirmed. Thus, the total amount of the extraordinary levy for the period in question amounts to 373,545,221.73 euros.

In addition, Staikouras pointed out that from July 2022 until the end of November 2022, the amount of 2,568,412,721.83 euros has been collected through the excess revenues’ withholding mechanism on the energy exchange, of which 979,692,524.78 euros concerns excess profits from natural gas, lignite and hydroelectric technologies and 1,588,720,197.05 euros concerns excess profits from Renewable Energy Sources (RES). Based on the above and excluding RES, profits totaling 1,353,237,746.51 euros have been withheld from the electricity generation companies.

In his statement, Staikouras also underlined that “Greece appears, based on a report by the European Commission, an analysis by the American organisation taxfoundation and data from the Bruegel institute, as one of the first countries of the 27 member states of the European Union which have imposed a levy and/or withholding tax on the excess profits of electricity producers, and indeed at the highest rate. And these amounts are returned to the citizens through the support measures implemented by the government, in a socially just way.”

RELATED

Politics
‘Fast-Track’ Issue of Pensions Gets Thumbs up from 69% of Citizens, Gaitanis Notes

ATHENS - The results of a survey, according to which 69% of citizens consider that a "fast-track" issue of pensions by the government is a move in the right direction, was noted by ruling New Democracy (ND) press spokesperson Tasos Gaitanis' in social media posts on Thursday.

Society
Black Friday: This Year Was Particularly Successful
Politics
Mitsotakis: An Absolute Majority in the Second Ballot Entirely Feasible

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Biden Hosts Macron amid Friction over US Climate Law (Video)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron are celebrating the longstanding U.

WASHINGTON  — The Treasury Department said Wednesday it has complied with a court order to make former President Donald Trump's tax returns available to a congressional committee.

CHERRY HILL, NJ – Constantine E.

NICOSIA - After remaining quiet for weeks, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said he wants a new anti-corruption panel – which complained it's powerless – to look into assertions by his former aide that he ran a corrupt government under the influence of Russian oligarchs.

ATLANTA — Georgia voters have cast more than 1 million ballots ahead of the Dec.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.