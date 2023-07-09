x

July 9, 2023

Elections Losers SYRIZA, PASOK Lash Out Late at Mitsotakis Vows

July 9, 2023
By The National Herald
Greece Politics
Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis acknowledges an applause during a parliament session in Athens, Greece, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ATHENS – It came after the fact and before a vote of confidence the ruling newly-elected New Democracy which controls Parliament won but its major rivals griped that elections pledges won’t be met in a fusillade of criticism.

Without a leader in the interim after former chief and one-time premier Alexis Tsipras quit after being routed, SYRIZA was left to have the head of its parliamentary group Sokratis Famellos take the floor for the party.

The Leftists now have only 48 seats in the 300-member Parliament despite being the major opposition and now essentially voiceless, unable to do anything about the single-party rule of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Famellos said the Conservatives failed to deal adequately with the COVID-19 pandemic despite evidence otherwise, and that it made a mess of trying to handle an energy crisis after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He didn’t mention that Mitsotakis’ government paid up to 90 percent of electricity bills of users who were overwhelmed with price hikes and the SYRIZA spokesman said unemployment that’s fallen is still too high.

None of what he said mattered in the final vote that saw all 158 New Democracy lawmakers back their party or risk being booted, with all the other parties totalling 142 votes having on confidence in the government.

That included SYRIZA complaints that a government with the worst media freedom record in the European Union, and with a surveillance scandal is becoming more authoritarian and losing touch with society.

Nikos Androulakis, leader of the third-place PASOK-Kinal Movement for Change center-left said that Mitsotakis’ crowing about creating a modern digital state isn’t so and that Greece has the fourth highest rate of taxes in the EU as a percentage of the economy.

Androulakis, one of 15,745 people whose phone was bugged by the National Intelligence Service EYP said that Mitsotakis took advantage of it while claiming he knew nothing about it.

The Socialist leader also said the government’s promises of growth – already underway and boosted by tourism – higher wages and prosperity for all, despite not cutting a 24 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) on food won’t be met.

He said that private debt is hurting the economy and urged the government that can ignore any opposition criticism not to let banks take the homes of people who can’t afford to pay their mortgages.

