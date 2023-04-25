x

April 25, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Politics

Elections Coming: Turkish Foreign Chief Fires Shots at Greece

April 25, 2023
By The National Herald
Mevlut Cavusoglu
FILE - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks at a press conference in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

ANKARA – After applauding a rapprochement that saw both countries ratchet down tensions and break off provocations following tragedies in each, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu questioned Greece’s sovereignty.

In an interview with Turkish broadcaster TV 100, he repeated Turkey’s assertion disputing some Greek islands and islets in the Aegean whose return Turkey covets.

“There are islets and islands in the Aegean whose sovereignty has not been determined. We justly claim that they belong to us and the Greeks claim they belong to them, which leads to tension,” Cavusoglu said.

Greek Foreign Ministry spokesman Giorgos Arnaoutis dismissed the comments as campaign rhetoric with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan facing a challenge in May 14 elections and appealing to his hard-core nationalist base.

“Our positions are familiar. Our dispute is one. We will not allow domestic political confrontations in Turkey to be turned into a public dialogue between Greece and Turkey,” he also said.

Cavusoglu also criticized Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos for marking the “so-called” Armenian Genodice, saying they “had no business” to do so.

Like Erdogan, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has entered what promises to be a hot campaign ahead of May 21 elections seen likely as not producing an outright winner with a second round in July.

RELATED

Politics
The Risk of Bankruptcy is a Threat to Households, not Banks, Tsipras Tells Alpha

ATHENS - "There is no danger of bankruptcy for the banks, there is a danger of bankruptcy for households," the leader of main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance Alexis Tsipras said in an interview on Alpha TV on Tuesday.

Society
Olive Oil Producers on Fire-Struck Evia Grumble Over Lagging Aid
Politics
Report Says Greek EU Lawmakers Kaili, Spyraki Probed for Fraud

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.