Elections Coming: Turkish Foreign Chief Fires Shots at Greece

ANKARA – After applauding a rapprochement that saw both countries ratchet down tensions and break off provocations following tragedies in each, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu questioned Greece’s sovereignty.

In an interview with Turkish broadcaster TV 100, he repeated Turkey’s assertion disputing some Greek islands and islets in the Aegean whose return Turkey covets.

“There are islets and islands in the Aegean whose sovereignty has not been determined. We justly claim that they belong to us and the Greeks claim they belong to them, which leads to tension,” Cavusoglu said.

Greek Foreign Ministry spokesman Giorgos Arnaoutis dismissed the comments as campaign rhetoric with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan facing a challenge in May 14 elections and appealing to his hard-core nationalist base.

“Our positions are familiar. Our dispute is one. We will not allow domestic political confrontations in Turkey to be turned into a public dialogue between Greece and Turkey,” he also said.

Cavusoglu also criticized Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos for marking the “so-called” Armenian Genodice, saying they “had no business” to do so.

Like Erdogan, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has entered what promises to be a hot campaign ahead of May 21 elections seen likely as not producing an outright winner with a second round in July.